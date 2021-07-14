Logo
USANA Lands Deal With USA Skateboarding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

USANA Named the Official Nutritional Supplement Supplier of USA Skateboarding

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, has supported and partnered with some of the most decorated athletes and teams for nearly 20 years, providing its high-quality nutritional products to more professional and elite athletes than any other nutritional supplement company in the world. The Utah-based company has expanded its reach yet again and is now the Official Nutritional Supplement Supplier of USA Skateboarding (USAS), the national governing body for skateboarding in the United States.

USANA_Named_the_Official_Nutritional_Supplement_Supplier_of_USA_Skateboarding.jpg

"We are thrilled to team up with USA Skateboarding and to be able to provide our nutritional products to the these elite members of the skateboarding community," says Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer at USANA. "When we were approached by USAS we knew it would be a perfect opportunity to support these talented and historic athletes with our world class products. We're excited to support them as they prep for their big debut this summer and to help them grow the sport while also continuing to strengthen our long standing history of fueling elite and champion athletes."

As part of a multi-year partnership, USANA will provide USAS Team Members with its NSF Certified for Sport and LGC Informed Choice tested products and collaborate with the team on social driven campaigns. USA Skateboarding is the latest summer organization to partner with the Utah-based company, joining USA Swimming and USA Wrestling.

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, visitUSANA.com.

"The supplement space can be risky for athletes who must adhere to strict WADA requirements," says Josh Friedberg, CEO of USA Skateboarding. "USANA's commitment to providing healthy and safe nutritional products, backed by their rigorous testing standards, gives us the confidence we need that their vitamins and supplements are the right choice for our team. We're excited to welcome them as a new partner of USA Skateboarding."

USA Skateboarding recently announced the first-ever U.S. Olympic Skateboarding Team in conjunction with Go Skateboarding Day. Tokyo will mark the sports Olympic debut.

*The mentioned athletes are either distributors or dedicated USANA product users who have received compensation and/or complimentary USANA products for their partnership with USANA.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)usanainc(dot)com

About USA Skateboarding
As the recognized governing body for skateboarding in the United States, USA Skateboarding (USAS) is responsible for the selection, training, and fielding of national teams that compete in the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, and other sanctioned team events. USAS is also responsible for the development of youth skateboarding initiatives that support grassroots programs, education, licensing, and safety while respecting and enhancing the existing culture of skateboarding in the United States. USAS is dedicated to promoting and supporting the sport of Skateboarding while striving to guarantee that Skateboarding continues to provide the unique characteristics relevant to the sport's participants, and maintaining the integrity and authenticity of Skateboarding as a sport, a passion, and a lifestyle.

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA41053&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-lands-deal-with-usa-skateboarding-301333135.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA41053&Transmission_Id=202107140913PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA41053&DateId=20210714
