ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of intelligent automation solutions and services at a time when companies are beginning to leverage these technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™report, called Intelligent Automation – Solutions & Services, scheduled to be released in November. The report will evaluate providers of proprietary intelligent automation platforms and related services in such areas as conversational AI, AI for IT operations, intelligent document processing and process mining.

The report does not cover independent advisory firms, such as ISG+Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a variety of platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will look at the intelligent automation vendor market as many enterprises are just beginning to embrace these technologies, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. A previous ISG study showed many enterprises are still at the early stages of their automation journeys, with less than 10 percent having begun to expand beyond robotic process automation and adopt intelligent automation.

“Enterprises are struggling to derive value from their unstructured data, and a lack of artificial intelligence capabilities and inadequate in-house skills are driving them to look for intelligent automation partners,” he added.

All ISG Provider Lens evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

For the automation study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 170 intelligent automation technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the intelligence automation space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Intelligent Business Automation, looking at providers of information technology outsourcing or business process outsourcing services that offer proprietary automation and AI platforms, solutions and frameworks, along with associated services to enable enterprises to automate business activities and augment the capabilities of their respective workforces. These can be implemented in any area of the enterprise that involves repetitive and manual processes, and they supplement automation with advanced analytics and AI technologies to digitally transform enterprise business operations.
  • Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), analyzing IT service providers that offer proprietary AIOps solutions, platforms and frameworks that enable distributed IT infrastructure observability. These tools learn IT behavior under dynamic conditions and orchestrate workflows for automated response. AIOps can identify the state of a company’s multi-cloud IT workload and analyze data to facilitate automated operations. AIOps also offers real-time, minimal cost solutions that allow companies to detect issues before they have an adverse effect on business.
  • Conversational AI, including providers that offer solutions to foster a development environment and an API for automated conversational agents. These solutions integrate with chat interfaces such as messaging platforms and social media platforms, allowing third-party extensions and customizations. Conversational AI solutions interact with users through text or voice similar to humans. These applications run on programmable commands and AI technologies and are commonly classified as chatbots and virtual assistants.
  • Intelligent Document Processing, focusing on providers that offer proprietary software products or solutions for the automated discovery, analysis and processing of documents across an organization. Going beyond traditional optical character recognition, the intelligent document processing software uses AI technologies to filter and analyze large volumes of unstructured data from multiple document formats, such as email, PDF, Word, Excel or images, for further processing, storage and use in other applications.
  • Process Mining, examining providers that offer proprietary software platforms, tools and associated services to help clients automatically discover, monitor and improve real-time processes from event logs and user interactions. One of the key reasons preventing companies from realizing return on investment on automation is the poor identification of use cases and the inclination to automate processes as is. To gain the benefits of automation, processes must be assessed through multiple lenses with the help of process- and task-mining technologies. Process mining is the key to proving automation opportunities and benefits.

The report will cover the global intelligent automation market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analyst Amar Changulani will serve as lead author of the report, and ISG analysts Florian Scheibmayer and Mark Purdy will be regional authors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as intelligent automation vendors can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005647r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005647/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment