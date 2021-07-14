Logo
MicroPort Orthopedics and Medacta Agree to Settlement on Patent Claims

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Tenn., July 14, 2021

ARLINGTON, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Stock doe: 00853.HK), and Medacta USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Medacta International SA, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to settle a suit accusing Medacta of patent infringement and tortious interference with contract.

Microport_Logo_Logo.jpg

The settlement also resolves MicroPort's claims against its former distributor, Advanced Surgical Devices, Inc.

About MicroPort Orthopedics

MicroPort Orthopedics leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve full function faster each and every day. To learn more, visit www.microportortho.com.

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microport-orthopedics-and-medacta-agree-to-settlement-on-patent-claims-301333748.html

SOURCE MicroPort Orthopedics

