Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Weezmo's Solution Connects the Online Customer Journey with In-Store Purchases

PR Newswire

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 14, 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today the acquisition of Weezmo, a technology start-up focused on connecting the online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmo technology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, while measuring the impact of digital advertising on all online and offline sales. Using artificial intelligence, Weezmo customers gain a better understanding of consumers and campaign effectiveness, leading to increasing sales. This all results in significant increases in ROI, thanks to the ability to link all the information from the store to consumer behaviour online and translate business insights into practical execution. The digital receipt itself is an engaging experience for the consumer, containing customized sales offers, games, feedback, video and more.

Nayax_Logo.jpg

Weezmo's customers are based in Israel and throughout the world, and include such well-known brands as Super-Pharm, Office Depot, McDonald's, IKEA, H&O, Mahsanei Hashmal, Factory 54, Pizza Hut and H&M. With Nayax established and selling in over 65 countries, the goal is to continue expanding Weezmo activity significantly into markets around the globe. These customers have enjoyed the results yielded by integrating Weezmo's technology into their customer journey map. Client companies are seeing improved customer ordering while happily reducing waste to shrink their environmental footprint.

"As part of our strategic process aimed at creating a personal and relevant customer experience, and in line with H&M's sustainability agenda, we chose to implement the Weezmo platform in the H&M Group's brands in Israel," says Ronit Gottfried-Nissani, VP of Marketing for the H&M Group. "The flexibility and advanced tools allowed us to improve the customer experience and see business growth."

Weezmo was founded in 2015 by Shai Raiten and Sasha Glazman, programmers whose professional paths crossed several times over the years. While the initial idea for Weezmo was to address the problem of paper receipts and their impact on the environment, over time, the concept grew into its current incarnation.

"We are very excited to join Nayax," says Shai Raiten, CEO of Weezmo. "Weezmo is a complementary solution to Nayax's advanced payment service and is therefore an ideal partner to fulfill all of Weezmo's capabilities: a one-stop shop solution for retailers that allows them to accurately measure technology. Nayax's investment and global presence will enable Weezmo to reach new markets."

"As Nayax expands into other markets and provides solutions to attended and semi-attended markets, we see the acquisition of Weezmo as an exciting technology solution to offer retailers, which dovetails perfectly with our existing portfolio of products and solutions," comments Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax. "Shai Raiten and Sasha Glazman have developed a deceptively easy-to-use solution that promises to revolutionize the way businesses approach their online marketing of in-store purchases, and we're excited to see the results."

About Nayax
Nayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers and integrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a global company, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Forward looking statement
The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
Tel: +1-917-607-8654

Media Relations Contact:
Lisa Appelson
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN43316&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-acquires-israeli-tech-start-up-weezmo-301333786.html

SOURCE Nayax

