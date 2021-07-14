Logo
Coldwell Banker Commercial Welcomes Five New Affiliated Companies in 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., July 14, 2021

MADISON, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced five brokerages joined the brand in the first half of 2021.

coldwell_banker_commercial_logo.jpg

Company

Location

Owner

Coldwell Banker Commercial Alamo City

San Antonio, Texas

Leesa Rispoli

Coldwell Banker AMH

Farmingdale, N.Y.

Tom Gallagher and Michael Litzner

Coldwell Banker Commercial Bartels Real Estate

Lakewood, Wis.

Adriane Bartels

Coldwell Banker Commercial Central Advisors

Houston, Texas

Michael Hernandez

Coldwell Banker Commercial Custom Realty

Rochester, N.Y.

Michael Liess

Many of the newly affiliated owners come to the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand with decades of real estate experience and expertise in their markets. Some served their communities as independent brokerages and are now joining the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand while others made the leap to broker-ownership for the first time. Two new commercial affiliates expanded their Coldwell Banker footprint locally by opening a commercial franchise. These new affiliates serve a wide array of communities, from large cities to small towns.

Coldwell Banker Commercial's nationwide growth in the first half of 2021 also includes additional leadership roles in expanding markets, with Todd Vezza named president of the commercial real estate division for Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors in Traverse City, Mich., and Leo Liakatas named director of the commercial real estate division for Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty in the Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz. markets.

QUOTES

"I am extremely proud to welcome these five new brokerages to the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand. I am confident Coldwell Banker Commercial will be the place where these businesses find long-term growth and success. I also believe this group of newly affiliated companies will enhance Coldwell Banker Commercial's long-term performance and growth. It is our goal as a brand to continuously serve communities and professionals while adhering to our core values of Do Right, Win Together, Big Hearted and Ownership Mentality in an ever-increasingly competitive market."

Dan Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial

About Coldwell Banker Commercial
Affiliated with one of the oldest and most respected names in real estate, Coldwell Banker Commercial® professionals serve clients across various vertical specialties. Our professionals find solutions for clients rooted in deep local knowledge with the support and resources of a global organization. Each franchise is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

Media Contact:
Matthew LiPani
941.487.1549
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY42384&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-commercial-welcomes-five-new-affiliated-companies-in-2021-301333419.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Commercial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY42384&Transmission_Id=202107140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY42384&DateId=20210714
