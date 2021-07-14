CORRECTING and REPLACING PPG Introduces CORAFLON Platinum Powder Coatings for Architectural Metals

Please replace the release dated May 19, 2021, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

PPG INTRODUCES CORAFLON PLATINUM POWDER COATINGS FOR ARCHITECTURAL METALS

Innovative technology combines exceptional color durability with high transfer efficiency

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the introduction of PPG+CORAFLON%26reg%3B+Platinum fluoroethylene vinyl ether (FEVE) fluoropolymer powder coatings for architectural extrusions and sheet aluminum. The innovative coatings technology offers high transfer efficiency rates of more than 20% and improved corrosion resistance compared to standard FEVE powder coatings.

PPG Coraflon Platinum powder coatings are available globally in a wide range of colors, glosses, including micas and metallic finishes, for metal building components and architectural applications that demand the industry’s highest levels of corrosion and weathering resistance. Additional color options include a wide range of eye-catching mineral tones and textures that mimic cement, stone, terracotta and other natural finishes.

The coatings are compliant with the Fenestration and Glazing Industrial Alliance and American Architectural Manufacturers Association (FGIA/AAMA) 2605 and backed by more than nine years of third-party testing data, passing 4,000 hours of cyclic corrosion testing. They offer architects an extended gloss range from five to 85 compared to 25 to 70 for standard FEVE powder coatings. This allows the coatings to achieve the look of anodized aluminum when specified in a matte (low-gloss) finish, all while providing corrosion resistance and long-term colorfastness not possible with the traditional anodized process.

“For more than 20 years, our customers have experienced the color and durability benefits of PPG Coraflon coatings for architectural and aluminum applications,” said Shelley Verdun, PPG business manager, powder, industrial coatings. “With PPG Coraflon Platinum coatings, we are taking those benefits to the next level by offering a global product that not only provides long-lasting durability and performance, but does so in an even broader range of colors, glosses and finishes. We’ve also engineered PPG Coraflon Platinum coatings to offer a high transfer efficiency rate for an improved application process, which is unlike other FEVE powders. Choosing PPG CoraflonPlatinum coatings means choosing a product that has been proven through years of research, development and strict testing.”

PPG Coraflon Platinum coatings have been tested to meet strict environmental standards, including Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) standards in Europe. The powder technology is specifically formulated without substances of interest, such as triglycidyl isocyanurate (TGIC), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), fluorosurfactants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and Living Building Challenge (LBC) Red List substances. The coatings also have been tested to achieve 70% less e-cap than competing products.

All PPG Coraflon Platinum coatings are covered by a 20-year warranty that meets AAMA 2605 specifications for film integrity, chalk resistance and color change.

For more information about PPG Coraflon Platinumcoatings, visit PPGCoraflonPlatinum.com, connect with PPG on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398. To request color panels, please contact your PPG representative.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Coraflon and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005531/en/