HTLF Names Wendy Reynolds First Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (Heartland Financial USA, Inc. – HTLF) has named Wendy Reynolds to its newly created Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer role. This new senior position reinforces HTLF’s company values and commitment to DEI.



Reynolds will lead the company’s DEI efforts with support from HTLF’s Executive Leadership Team and Diversity Advisory Council. She will Report to Deb Deters, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, and be based in Denver.

“This is an amazing opportunity to help our company continue to build a culture where employees of all backgrounds feel valued,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to working across the organization to help our employees and clients succeed in all our communities.”

Reynolds was previously president of Bank of Blue Valley, an HTLF member bank, and brings a strong history of service to the community to this newly created role. She was recently recognized as a Kansas City Business Journal Women Who Mean Business honoree for her work in the industry and community.

HTLF employees, customers and communities benefit from the company’s inclusive culture. HTLF believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are a journey, not a destination. In addition to this newly created role, HTLF is:

Strengthening our recruiting and onboarding practices to build diverse talent.

Developing our Impact program to recruit high-caliber recent college graduates and young professionals.

Investing in our employees through diversity and inclusion training to maximize the experiences on our teams.

Continuing to improve diversity and inclusion in all levels of our company.

HTLF also recently launched a Diversity Advisory Council to guide on key initiatives across the company and member banks. The council will work closely with Reynolds to provide educational opportunities and foster strategic guidance, alignment and integration of DEI efforts.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of approximately $18 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

