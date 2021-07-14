Logo
Becker Offers New Diversity and Inclusion Certificate

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education and a part of Adtalem Global Education, today announced its new Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Foundational Certificate. The five-course, 12-credit continuing professional education (CPE) program is designed to introduce the benefits of integrating true diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) into the workplace.

“Developing a diverse and inclusive work environment in which all people can thrive requires an investment in knowledge and a shared and intentional commitment within an organization,” said Lisa Wardell, CEO of Adtalem Global Education, a leading workforce solutions provider and parent company of Becker. “Becker is investing in the future of accounting, and society at large, by prioritizing these issues and taking a proactive role in helping to bring more diversity in talent, ideas and culture to the workforce.”

Participants of the certificate program will earn CPE credit with each course and a Becker certificate upon completion of all five. The courses are available in a self-paced, on-demand format and are viewable 24/7. For more information and to register for the certificate program, visit www.becker.com%2Fdiversity.

“This initiative was inspired by interest from members of the accounting profession who understand the value of strengthening a culture of inclusivity that supports employee satisfaction and retention as well as customer engagement,” said Nikki Watson, senior manager of global accounts for Becker, and a leader of its DEBI initiatives.

Read the full press release here:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.becker.com%2Fnews%2Fbecker-offers-new-diversity-and-inclusion-certificate

About Becker Professional Education:

Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review and CPE with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com.

About Adtalem Global Education:

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading global education provider, and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005225/en/

