Trio Of Former Professional Sports Stars Join WynnBET Talent Lineup As Ambassadors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, Tim Howard & Nick Mangold To Appear In WynnBET Advertising And Use Social Media Platforms To Promote WynnBET App

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Wednesday that Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, Tim Howard and Nick Mangold will serve as brand ambassadors.

WynnBET_Logo.jpg

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, Tim Howard and Nick Mangold To Appear In WynnBET Advertising To Promote WynnBET App

Through the partnerships, the trio of sports legends will appear in WynnBET advertising, attend in-person events and promote the WynnBET app in addition to interacting as guests at the Blue Wire Podcast Studio at Wynn Las Vegas. WynnBET will also run several in-app promotions and odds boosts tailored to the ambassadors' interests and personalities.

Johnson, one of the most influential athlete social media influencers with more than 5 million followers across Twitter and Instagram, played 11 professional football seasons with Cincinnati and New England. A leading voice in the sports and entertainment community, he recently participated in an exhibition boxing match in June. WynnBET will also support Johnson's future charitable endeavors in his hometown of Miami, Fla.

"You know I love my fans, and Wynn is known for focusing on providing the best guest experience, which is why WynnBet is a perfect partner," Johnson said. "This is all about connecting directly with sports betting fans to provide great entertainment and conversation through social media and in-person events."

The goalkeeper with most games played all-time for the United States Men's National Soccer Team, Howard played professionally in the English Premier League with Manchester United as well as with several Major League Soccer franchises. Howard, the United States' goalie in two World Cups, currently serves as a soccer TV analyst and uses his social media platforms to share insight to soccer fans across the globe.

"I'm excited to join the WynnBET team, one of the most recognized names in sports and entertainment," Howard said. "With MLS continually growing in popularity, I look forward to sharing my game previews and parlay picks with WynnBET customers."

Mangold was a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman during his 11-year professional football career with the Jets. He will bring his 'big man' personality to WynnBET and has plans to expand his media footprint while supporting his former team through the partnership.

"I've played football for almost my entire life, and never realized how entertaining it is to bet on the sport and interact with other fans about betting," Mangold said. "Now that I'm retired, I've enjoyed learning the role that betting and social interaction plays in enhancing my enjoyment of the game. The WynnBET app makes that easy for me in my current home state of New Jersey. I'm excited to partner with WynnBET to let fans know what an entertaining and user-friendly experience the app provides."

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET
702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA42835&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trio-of-former-professional-sports-stars-join-wynnbet-talent-lineup-as-ambassadors-301333253.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA42835&Transmission_Id=202107141030PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA42835&DateId=20210714
