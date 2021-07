Alabama Power Dividends Declared

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock ($100 Par Value) 4.20% - $1.05 per share 4.52% - $1.13 per share 4.60% - $1.15 per share 4.64% - $1.16 per share 4.72% - $1.18 per share 4.92% - $1.23 per share

Class A Preferred Stock ($25 Capital Value) 5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company ( NYSE:SO, Financial), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state.

