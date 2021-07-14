Cunard Announces "Grand Escape Voyages," featuring more than 40 new Itineraries sailing from October 2021 through May 2022

PR Newswire

New itineraries to the Caribbean, Western Europe, the Baltics, the Iberian Coast, Atlantic Islands and Asia on sale July 21, 2021

VALENCIA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard enthusiasts will return to what they love with the line's "Grand Escape Voyages," commencing in October. Cruise vacations range from two to 40-nights, offering guests the chance to enjoy over 40 new 2021 and 2022 voyages, visiting 49 destinations, sailing on board flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria. Guests will revel in the unparalleled Transatlantic Crossing, and then head to the Caribbean, with guests enjoying the flexibility of embarking from either New York, Fort Lauderdale, Hamburg or Southampton. Queen Elizabeth will explore Western Europe, the Atlantic Coast and Asia, while Queen Victoria will sail in Europe and the Baltics.

"We are excited about our Grand Escape Voyages, our full return to sailing," said Jamie Paiko , VP Sales, Cunard.



The Cunard fleet will also spend several overnight port calls in destinations including Amsterdam, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Madeira, Dubai and Barbados, offering more time to explore ashore, while on board brings sparkling entertainment, exquisite fine dining and the luxury of doing whatever one pleases.

"We are thrilled to announce our new 'Grand Escape Voyages,' as we celebrate Cunard's full return to sailing," said Jamie Paiko, Vice President of Sales, Cunard North America. "These new itineraries will not disappoint our dedicated guests who have eagerly been waiting for the opportunity to sail on their favorite ship. They will once again enjoy our distinctive ocean travel experience, hallmarked by new voyage options and our impeccable White Star Service," Paiko added.

Queen Mary 2

Welcomed wherever she sails, flagship Queen Mary 2's style, elegance and freedom of space are legendary. Fresh, light-filled public venues lend the ship an invigorating and airy feel, while contemporary art deco details offer a nod to Cunard's prestigious maritime past. On her signature Transatlantic Crossing, guests even have the coveted option of bringing along their four-legged friends.

Queen Mary 2 will treat guests to time on both sides of the Atlantic with her "Grand Escape Voyages," calling at 15 ports in 14 countries. Embarking on 29 new itineraries, she'll complement a series of Transatlantic Crossings with brief cruises in Western Europe and will spend time in the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from New York, Fort Lauderdale, Hamburg or Southampton.

Queen Mary 2's Caribbean itineraries appeal to travelers who have been dreaming of a vacation that is both tranquil and intriguing. Guests will bask in the region's turquoise waters and white sands, and explore the many sites including bridge-linked canals through ancient streets steeped in history; storied military architecture in Basseterre; hot springs and volcanoes in Castries; and natural harbors in Curacao. Overnight calls in Bridgetown, Barbados, time ashore in St. Maarten and Dominica, coupled with the delights of St. Lucia and St. Kitts all await. Fares for a Caribbean 14-night voyage start from $1,499.

Queen Elizabeth

Spacious decks offering a true sense of freedom, days filled with possibilities, and evenings where the night is always young, Queen Elizabeth's world is always vibrant and inviting.

Fresh from a summer exploring Britain's coastline, Queen Elizabeth's "Grand Escape Voyages" season will include visits to 41 ports in 21 countries. She will begin in Western Europe before sailing to the Iberian Coast for a series of voyages exploring Spain and the Atlantic Islands. Queen Elizabeth will treat guests to itineraries with overnight port stays in Lisbon and Madeira as well as late departures from Malaga, offering time to experience these destinations after dark. She'll then undertake voyages between London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, including a transit of the Suez Canal and calls to Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Guests will visit colorful bazaars heady with aromatic spices, be captivated by ancient Moorish castles and stretch out on beaches in the dappled shade of palm trees. Fares for the 32-night Southampton to Singapore voyage start from $5,599.

Queen Victoria

A guest favorite, Queen Victoria's refined style enchant all who step on board. Guests relish discovering new cocktail blends in the Gin & Fizz bar, radiate in the light-infused Winter Garden, and reinvigorate the senses in the ship's Mareel Wellness and Beauty Spa.

Commencing her Grand Escape Voyages in April 2022, Queen Victoria will mark her official return to sailing with three new itineraries, coupling two Western Europe short breaks with a 16-night exploration of the Baltics. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, she'll visit 11 countries, treating guests to time ashore in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn and Gdynia, together with overnight calls in Amsterdam, Lisbon and St Petersburg. Wander atmospheric canals and ancient medieval streets, retrace the past in historic palaces, and explore forward-thinking cities at the cutting edge of innovation. Fares for the 16-night Baltic voyage start from $3299.

Cunard Double Upgrade

Guests who book a "Grand Escape Voyage" by September 30, 2021 on voyages six to 52 nights will receive the Cunard Double Upgrade from Inside to Balcony, Free Onboard Credit up to $600 per stateroom, Hotel and Dining Service Charge included, Reduced Deposit, and Grill Suite guests will also enjoy Free Drinks and Free Internet.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit https://www.cunard.com/en-us/grand-escape-voyages.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

For information on Cunard's Sailing with Confidence Protocols, visit:

https://www.cunard.com/en-us/the-cunard-experience/sailing-with-confidence

