Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: SONO, CS, EAGG, NVDA, BLK, ADP,
- Added Positions: VTIP, FLOT, PGX, SCHF, SEDG, XLU, SHV, HACK, VYM, CME, VTI, VGK, DEO, UTZ, INTC, BFS, RY, MA, CTVA, VZ, SBUX, LUV, MSFT, SPY, MDLZ, KLAC, FDX, DD, IJR, DVY, SUSB, RTX, ANTM, PEP, PH, LOW, DUK, DE, CVX, BAM, APD, PSX, VNO, UNH, ACN, UPS, NVS, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, INTU, CCMP, BIIB, SNY, RIO, ADBE, SPLG, WMT, GOOG, AKAM, PG, KVHI, PFE, JPM, LIND, AGG, T, QQQ, CMCSA, TGT, TGNA, ABBV, ZTS, SJM, DOW, GLD, ETR,
- Sold Out: TEL, WY,
For the details of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+dominion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 160,282 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,921 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,644 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 134,686 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,296 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $804.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $878.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $204.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 900.63%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 80,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 189,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $259.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.82%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.461900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 2,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 22.95%. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 13,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 41.2%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $354.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 3,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Sanofi SA by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.278200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 36,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.05%. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 14,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment