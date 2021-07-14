Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: SONO, CS, EAGG, NVDA, BLK, ADP,

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc, Sanofi SA, TE Connectivity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 160,282 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,921 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,644 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 134,686 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,296 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $804.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $878.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $204.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 900.63%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 80,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 189,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $259.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.82%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.461900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 2,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 22.95%. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 13,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 41.2%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $354.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 3,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Sanofi SA by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.278200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 36,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.05%. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 14,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.