Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Old Dominion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sonos Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CMC Materials Inc, Biogen Inc, Sanofi SA, TE Connectivity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+dominion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 160,282 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,921 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 63,644 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  4. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 134,686 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,296 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $804.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $878.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $204.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 900.63%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 80,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 189,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 86.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $259.366300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.82%. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.461900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 2,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 22.95%. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 13,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 41.2%. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $354.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 3,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Sanofi SA by 21.86%. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.278200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 36,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 24.05%. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 14,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD DOMINION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider