6 Meridian Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Janus Henderson

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 6 Meridian (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Merck Inc, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2021Q2, 6 Meridian owns 366 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 6 Meridian
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 642,003 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 225,051 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  3. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 648,319 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 131,880 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 247,050 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.25%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

6 Meridian initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 648,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

6 Meridian initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 99,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

6 Meridian initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 54,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 510,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 104.05%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

6 Meridian added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 94,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Central Securities Corp (CET)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.91 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Sold Out: First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.61.

Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of 6 Meridian. Also check out:

1. 6 Meridian's Undervalued Stocks
2. 6 Meridian's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 6 Meridian's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 6 Meridian keeps buying

