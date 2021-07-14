6 Meridian Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Janus Henderson

New Purchases: EMLC, IEI, TLT, ADX, FAX, BTT, JFR, JRO, MHD, CAF, VVR, ISD, EVN, SPSC, PKI, PNM, REGN, NSL, STAA, WRLD, CASH, MED, COR, CARA, BIO, MODV, PZZA, CERN, CSII, AEE, TRUP, AKAM, WING, AJRD,

EMLC, IEI, TLT, ADX, FAX, BTT, JFR, JRO, MHD, CAF, VVR, ISD, EVN, SPSC, PKI, PNM, REGN, NSL, STAA, WRLD, CASH, MED, COR, CARA, BIO, MODV, PZZA, CERN, CSII, AEE, TRUP, AKAM, WING, AJRD, Added Positions: DUK, SRLN, EWJ, GXC, EMB, EWU, EWQ, EFAV, EWL, EWG, CET, EWT, EWY, EWA, EPI, EWN, CEM, ASHR, PCEF, EWC, EWH, EWD, EEMS, EWI, FM, RSX, EWZ, EDEN, THD, EWP, EZA, EIDO, KSA, EWM, EWW, SLP, CORT, CHRS,

DUK, SRLN, EWJ, GXC, EMB, EWU, EWQ, EFAV, EWL, EWG, CET, EWT, EWY, EWA, EPI, EWN, CEM, ASHR, PCEF, EWC, EWH, EWD, EEMS, EWI, FM, RSX, EWZ, EDEN, THD, EWP, EZA, EIDO, KSA, EWM, EWW, SLP, CORT, CHRS, Reduced Positions: VGSH, JPST, LMBS, VNLA, SPY, AVK, BGB, ITOT, BIIB, TGT, NEA, VGK, PEO, VPL, BGH, KMF, LOW, NML, MO, BIF, GAM, HFRO, MGU, PM, XLK, WIW, AMZN, CL, GD, GS, IBM, JGH, PFE, VZ, WMT, MMM, ADBE, BAC, MYI, COF, CSCO, CTR, COST, CVS, DHR, DOW, EIM, GILD, KHC, LLY, MET, NFLX, NKE, NAD, GHY, PG, XLF, XLY, XLV, UPS, USB, AFB, ALL, AFT, AIF, AAPL, T, BRK.B, FRA, MUI, MFL, MUE, MVF, MYD, DSM, BWG, CHTR, FOF, KTF, FB, HD, IQI, IIM, IVH, JNJ, LMT, EDD, HYB, NVDA, PYPL, PEP, MHI, QCOM, RMRM, SMM, XLP, XLI, XLC, SO, TEI, TSLA, TXN, TMO, MMU, ALXN, LNT, AWR, AEP, APEI, AMGN, AMN, AMPH, AON, AIRC, APOG, ATR, ABG, AVA, BCPC, BKU, BAX, TECH, BJ, BCC, BMY, BR, BRO, CHRW, COG, CALM, CASY, CENT, CCS, CHD, CIEN, CBB, CMS, COKE, CCOI, CVLT, CAG, CNXC, CONN, CNSL, CORE, CSGS, CUBI, DAKT, DVA, DG, DPZ, DORM, EBAY, EA, EIG, ENTA, ECPG, ENVA, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, EZPW, FN, FLO, FDP, FCN, GIS, GMED, GER, HVT, HE, HCI, HR, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, JKHY, HSY, HRC, HUBG, IDA, INGN, IART, IJR, USMV, JCOM, JAZZ, JNPR, K, KNX, KR, LANC, LSTR, LHCG, LSI, LQDT, LMNX, MHO, HZO, MRTN, MMS, MCY, VIVO, MFM, MGPI, MOH, MSD, COOP, MSM, MUSA, NFG, NPK, NSA, NEOG, NEM, NOC, JSD, OMCL, OSPN, OSIS, PKE, PEN, PPC, PIPR, POST, PFBC, PBH, PRGS, PGR, PTC, PSA, DGX, RGLD, SAFT, SAFM, JBSS, SANM, SEM, SCI, SSTK, SLGN, SMPL, AOS, SJM, SPTN, SPOK, SFM, SCL, STC, RGR, SUPN, TGNA, TDC, TMST, TR, TTC, TPZ, TSCO, THS, TBI, TYL, UTHR, UVV, USNA, VMI, VNDA, VGR, VRTV, WBA, WM, WSO, WEC, WERN, WST, SBI, JW.A, WWE,

VGSH, JPST, LMBS, VNLA, SPY, AVK, BGB, ITOT, BIIB, TGT, NEA, VGK, PEO, VPL, BGH, KMF, LOW, NML, MO, BIF, GAM, HFRO, MGU, PM, XLK, WIW, AMZN, CL, GD, GS, IBM, JGH, PFE, VZ, WMT, MMM, ADBE, BAC, MYI, COF, CSCO, CTR, COST, CVS, DHR, DOW, EIM, GILD, KHC, LLY, MET, NFLX, NKE, NAD, GHY, PG, XLF, XLY, XLV, UPS, USB, AFB, ALL, AFT, AIF, AAPL, T, BRK.B, FRA, MUI, MFL, MUE, MVF, MYD, DSM, BWG, CHTR, FOF, KTF, FB, HD, IQI, IIM, IVH, JNJ, LMT, EDD, HYB, NVDA, PYPL, PEP, MHI, QCOM, RMRM, SMM, XLP, XLI, XLC, SO, TEI, TSLA, TXN, TMO, MMU, ALXN, LNT, AWR, AEP, APEI, AMGN, AMN, AMPH, AON, AIRC, APOG, ATR, ABG, AVA, BCPC, BKU, BAX, TECH, BJ, BCC, BMY, BR, BRO, CHRW, COG, CALM, CASY, CENT, CCS, CHD, CIEN, CBB, CMS, COKE, CCOI, CVLT, CAG, CNXC, CONN, CNSL, CORE, CSGS, CUBI, DAKT, DVA, DG, DPZ, DORM, EBAY, EA, EIG, ENTA, ECPG, ENVA, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, EZPW, FN, FLO, FDP, FCN, GIS, GMED, GER, HVT, HE, HCI, HR, HSTM, HTLD, HSII, JKHY, HSY, HRC, HUBG, IDA, INGN, IART, IJR, USMV, JCOM, JAZZ, JNPR, K, KNX, KR, LANC, LSTR, LHCG, LSI, LQDT, LMNX, MHO, HZO, MRTN, MMS, MCY, VIVO, MFM, MGPI, MOH, MSD, COOP, MSM, MUSA, NFG, NPK, NSA, NEOG, NEM, NOC, JSD, OMCL, OSPN, OSIS, PKE, PEN, PPC, PIPR, POST, PFBC, PBH, PRGS, PGR, PTC, PSA, DGX, RGLD, SAFT, SAFM, JBSS, SANM, SEM, SCI, SSTK, SLGN, SMPL, AOS, SJM, SPTN, SPOK, SFM, SCL, STC, RGR, SUPN, TGNA, TDC, TMST, TR, TTC, TPZ, TSCO, THS, TBI, TYL, UTHR, UVV, USNA, VMI, VNDA, VGR, VRTV, WBA, WM, WSO, WEC, WERN, WST, SBI, JW.A, WWE, Sold Out: MRK, KYN, VT, FSD, VKQ, ARDC, EGOV, BYM, HMSY, PGZ, LOPE, KN, ICUI, STRA, RNR, POWL, NYT, NTGR, CDK, ABMD, HAIN, SAM, CWT, CPB, CTXS, CLX, CTB, ATGE, DLTR, EXEL, FFIV, FLIR, CLGX, GNTX, GBX, HRL, PSMT, NEU, GPI, AX, OLLI, BDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Merck Inc, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2021Q2, 6 Meridian owns 366 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 642,003 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 225,051 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 648,319 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 131,880 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 247,050 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.25%

6 Meridian initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 648,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 99,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 54,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 510,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 104.05%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 94,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.91 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.61.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48.