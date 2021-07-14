Logo
Palladiem, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Ma

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Malvern, PA, based Investment company Palladiem, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladiem, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Palladiem, Llc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALLADIEM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIEM, LLC
  1. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 113,274 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
  2. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 124,807 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 241,989 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 268,744 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 65,981 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.72%. The holding were 124,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 47,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 63,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 36,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 34,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 268,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $125.576800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PALLADIEM, LLC. Also check out:

1. PALLADIEM, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PALLADIEM, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PALLADIEM, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PALLADIEM, LLC keeps buying
