Palladiem, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Ma

- New Purchases: EUSA, SCZ, CIBR, IEMG, SNPE, EAGG, FERG, CRM, ACN, SLAB, ZTS,
- Added Positions: ANGL, IBUY, ARKK, IHI, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: ACWV, QUAL, IEI, SHV, GEM, IUSB, SPY, MBB, JPST, QLTA, SPHD,
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 113,274 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
- iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 124,807 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 241,989 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 268,744 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 65,981 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15%
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.72%. The holding were 124,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 47,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 63,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 36,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 34,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 268,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Palladiem, Llc added to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $125.576800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 31,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.
