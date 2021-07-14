Logo
Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, McDonald's Corp, The Lovesac Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, McDonald's Corp, The Lovesac Co, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rainey+%26+randall+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 557,947 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 299,302 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  3. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 618,694 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 192,832 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 133,194 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.091000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.71 and $133.56, with an estimated average price of $130.13. The stock is now traded at around $129.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
