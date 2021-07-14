FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells , Artius Acquisition Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Tuscan Holdings Corp, DTE Energy Co, sells , Artius Acquisition Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Clean Energy Fuels Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 667 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 1,109,700 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 48,439 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.90% Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 584,387 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 53,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB) - 406,879 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 1,109,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 406,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 384,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 172.90%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 48,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 185.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 114,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 354.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.018600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 306,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 64215.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $134.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 24933.33%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $259.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 64.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.982100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 397,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.