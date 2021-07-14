FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells , Artius Acquisition Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: SRNG, MXIM, THCB, DTE, ICLR, DMYI, HCIC, RMGB, GFI, NVDA, NSTB, TS, NKE, DE, ISUN, RDS.A, INFO, CX, CSGP, ARKK, ARVL, CAJ, KMTUY, PBI, NLS, NTR, SNN, JBLU, SUNL, GRUB, KN, LOTZ, HLIT, XPEV, PCT, PFPT, AGCO, XXII, QTS, HOME, HCAQ, TLND, QCOM, RYAAY, HQY, SNCR, BYDDY, CF, CVCO, X, DELL, JWSM.U, THNPY, AMBA, ALK, ACH, AAL, BSN, CCL, BAP, COVAU, COHU, GE, CLM, GWAC, ARBG, VZIO, SONY, DAL, SNP, CLI, SMFG, USCR, NAACU, TCOM, MU, CRF, BUD, SQNS, TLYS, COTY, KRBP, MOS, NIO, CHPT, CHPT, OEPWU, NEBC, LEGO, FORE, LIT, CPRI, BYND, AFCG, YPF, FTI, GRIN, LAZR, VTIQU, VTIQU, ASPU, QRVO, BRPMU, BBBY, SCGLY, WIW, HIMX, CVLT, SFIX, OPEN, AU, NUAN, CIT, DQ, ACB, MYTE, AGFY, ASPCU, VTIQ, VTIQ, EFA, SVXY, YZCAY, LZ, FLGT, DBX, BTRS, LGACU, XOM, SIG, IMPUY, NRK, BGS, XSPA, AGRO, GRFS, STWO, DLCAU, CVII.U, CHAA.U, VGK, CPE, SAVA, FT, WIA, ETO, GLV, EOS, GRX, NBB, TPB, RBLX, JOFFU, CPUH.U, DDS, GGAL, PAI, CSQ, IGD, BOE, TECK, AOD, HNW, GELYF, MARA, RH, LE, APLS, TLRY, TLRY, BSTZ, BMEZ, CVAC, PUBM, CTAC, FCAX.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ECH, MO, ALV, BG, CRH, ASXC, FNMA, FLS, MT, WRK, ASG, EMF, CHN, TDF, ERC, SCD, FAM, EXPR, ARCO, THQ, RUN, NRBO, JBGS, TLC, OSH, HSAQ, CRSR, VLDR, NGAC, TBCPU, EPOL, EWA, EWP, EWQ, EWU, T, ED, EXFO, GRC, LTMAQ, LGF.B, CDOR, BMA, GPL, ATGSY, MOXC, XELA, HEXO, 2LYA, 4960, AJAX, CONX, CFAC, FVT.U, INKAU, POWRU, ENFAU, CLOV, SPGS.U, GMII, MQ, IBB, AHT, DHI, DLTR, FRO, FCEL, HBAN, JPM, TELL, ORCL, PFE, ENVB, TKOI, TEVA, MA, GLO, TAL, MIE, KIN, ENLV, CLDR, VYNE, STNE, SDC, GLEO, UWMC, UWMC, HYMC, FST, ROOT, BOWX, HZON, BOAC, XL, AKICU, TZPSU, ADERU, GMIIU, SVFA, AAC.U, MRAC, ACII.U, KURIU, CCV, GIGGU, SVOK, SLAC.U, MACQU, SRNGU, FVT, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SBEAU, STPC, SWBK, KVSA, HERAU, CAHC, VOSO, KAHC.U, DNZ, THMA, DCRN, IACB, TBT,
- Added Positions: ALXN, WORK, SNPR, XLNX, SNOW, SFTW, SPFR, BTWN, TAK, AAPL, FB, SPNV, FGNA, GDX, GOLD, FTV, PDAC, CCIV, GEF.B, ANDA, PDD, ERES, CENTA, CNHI, VBIV, DM, ACIC, NML, BGT, HEI, MGU, MMQ, HIE, BTT, GLQ, JRO, RNP, VIH, TEI, VIST, MSD, FPL, MGI, AEM, RVVTF, IPOF, NXE, AIF, CTR, HYB, BGB, SMM, ZG, BWG, AWP, KMF, BBL, FSD, MVIS, VVR, VFF, MYI, JPC, JRS, CSWC, SVAC, C, BELFB, AVB, DIS, AMRN, VRTX, ACND, NMZ, CVX, WNT1, WNT1, BTZ, GOTU, MSM, NAKD, FNMFN.PFD, HYI, VERB, FWONA, LBTYA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, TWCT, SOAC, SKY, CLSK, VVI, AMSC, BEEM, LYG, PENN, DCRB, ETAC, CCJ, SBSW, TME, BZUN, RMD, TINV, PAR, PRPB, MOTV, AMAT, NSH, NSH, VIAC, LRCX, SSO, FCX, JQC, CHPM, SLV, BW, HFRO, FSR, NOK, ARCC, FAX, DSL, GSAT, OXLC, FDUS, TSLX, SCVX, GLD, MGA, WLTW, EMD, KYN, GBDC, GSAH, APSG, TPGY, LOKB, ALGN, AINV, NEWT, NSL, JPS, HTGC, VTA, ISD, MRNA, INMB, UBER, GBTC, EVV, NAC, BLW, FLDM, BBN, AFT, BGX, SUNS, ARDC, KIO, GSBD, CGBD, LACQ, ORCC, DEH, PSTH, KSMT, RTP, RVT, BTO, HPS, NAD, DIAX, FGB, GLRE, PGZ, QTNT, GER, UA, CRHC, RMI, RMI, GNW, IBM, MRKR, RDS.B, SPE, GIM, NEA, AVK, FRA, NHF, DISCK, OCSL, CEM, NMFC, JSD, FDEU, IFRX, FREQ, GOAC, SAII, SEAH, IPOD, AI, IVV, BP, CBB, GME, NG, PBR, O, RGLD, RUSHB, RMT, RQI, FMCKM.PFD, BGH, ECC, VTVT, SYBX, CRON, FOX, 0XMB, HYLN, MPLN, HZAC, SKLZ, FTCV, SDS,
- Sold Out: GRUB, AACQ, AMZN, ALUS, CLNE, 4U1A, THBR, AZN, RP, SCPE, TSLA, 6SQB, SSL, FTOC, TCEHY, SUP, AMD, MAA, ASPS, SNAP, VGAC, MBIO, CHWY, EOSE, VSTO, CS, MSFT, TSM, EQNR, IWM, BGCP, GNCA, GMAB, CLLNY, PRPH, PSLV, LCY, VXX, TRIL, IPHI, DDD, OMAB, LIVX, COFS, INTC, SSPK, VNE, LMPX, VIPS, PINS, AEGN, SMSI, SFTBY, NVS, PUK, CCX, VTRU, GDDY, ZM, LOGI, WYNN, DHF, TOELY, FTCH, CLF, MAIN, CZR, UBP, PDT, BDJ, HYT, EDD, PLTR, UPST, GNPK, DSU, NVG, JFR, UEC, HRZN, PYPL, CLGN, CLGN, GHVI, TLT, BA, CASI, HL, NTES, QGEN, EBAY, DHY, MHI, IGR, PKO, VUZI, IVH, DYN, YSG, LMNX, AWF, MVF, FFC, CHY, EFR, DMO, ACP, WHF, BCSF, HEC, GLAD, KOPN, KR, VBF, NZF, EVN, PHK, FCT, PFN, BBDC, LAC, GDO, PDI, LDP, GHY, PCI, TPVG, JGH, CMLF, PTPI, GDXJ, UTHR, MUA, VLT, NRO, CII, GPM, SAR, SQM, PNNT, KDP, PFLT, TCPC, JPI, BIT, GNLN, JWS.U, HIGA, QDEL, GEO, WFC, CIK, MFM, PEO, CHI, RMRM, SUMR, MELI, GAIN, BVU3, AKER, SCM, BTU, SNDL, CCAP, FAII, SIL, GERN, FUND, CMU, GCV, MYD, VMO, PIM, PHT, EHI, EFT, PHD, BGR, PGP, MARK, BSL, FIF, JRI, SRAX, FEI, DRIO, EFF, GGZ, MOMO, AGLE, WTRH, ONEM, LI, AGC, AIV, ABCL, FXI, CNC, CRD.B, ENZ, GSHHY, IDRA, IRIX, FIZZ, PLUG, SIRI, VAR, MFL, MVT, CXE, MEN, DTF, FEO, CYDY, V, SLZ, PONGF, JLS, TDOC, TTD, AZRE, CRSP, DCF, ODT, IHTA, PS, TIGR, CRSA, FSLY, LKNCY, WPF, FTOCU, FIII, VSPRU, IACA.U, CAPA, FTIV, MP, DASH,
These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 1,109,700 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 48,439 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.90%
- Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 584,387 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 53,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB) - 406,879 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 1,109,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 406,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 384,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 172.90%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 48,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 185.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 114,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 354.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.018600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 306,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 64215.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $134.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 24933.33%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $259.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 64.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.982100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 397,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GRUB)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4.Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.
