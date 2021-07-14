Logo
FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells , Artius Acquisition Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FNY Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Tuscan Holdings Corp, DTE Energy Co, sells , Artius Acquisition Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Clean Energy Fuels Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 667 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fny+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 1,109,700 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 48,439 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.90%
  3. Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 584,387 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
  4. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 53,000 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB) - 406,879 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 1,109,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 406,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 384,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 172.90%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 48,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 185.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 114,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 354.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.018600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 306,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 64215.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $134.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 24933.33%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $259.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 64.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.982100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 397,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4.

Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FNY Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying
