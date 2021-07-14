Logo
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, CBRE Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company First Citizens Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, General Motors Co, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, CBRE Group Inc, ASML Holding NV, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co owns 406 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 2,811,751 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.32%
  2. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 4,394,042 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.93%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 1,313,246 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 108,976 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 805,045 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.60%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.266000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 1,313,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.315800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 98,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $389.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 185.60%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 805,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.3 and $115.83, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.855800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 260,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.699600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 151,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $673.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $221.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying
