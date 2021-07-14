Logo
First PREMIER Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First PREMIER Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Raven Industries Inc, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Silver Trust, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q2, First PREMIER Bank owns 351 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First PREMIER Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+premier+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First PREMIER Bank
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 112,358 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,909 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 72,661 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.32%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,948 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,184 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
New Purchase: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.43 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.401100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terex Corp (TEX)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 112,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 175.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 72,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 282.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 85,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 98,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 161.72%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of First PREMIER Bank. Also check out:

1. First PREMIER Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. First PREMIER Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First PREMIER Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First PREMIER Bank keeps buying
