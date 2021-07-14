First PREMIER Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

New Purchases: TY, SDOG, OXY, BLOK, TEX, TGT, NVDA, SCHB, DE, LLY, EEM, EFA, APA, ETN, EBAY, TMO, BAX, CRM, PAA, BLK, CAT, AVGO, LRCX, FB, CL, GD, DEO, IWN, EPD, PICK, DG, MDWT, VV, TEL, SPR, UTF, ATVI, MNP, WEC, TD, SU, MFC, LVS, IPG, ICE, PEAK, HAIN, FLEX, FDX, EA, COST, CTSH, AEP,

TY, SDOG, OXY, BLOK, TEX, TGT, NVDA, SCHB, DE, LLY, EEM, EFA, APA, ETN, EBAY, TMO, BAX, CRM, PAA, BLK, CAT, AVGO, LRCX, FB, CL, GD, DEO, IWN, EPD, PICK, DG, MDWT, VV, TEL, SPR, UTF, ATVI, MNP, WEC, TD, SU, MFC, LVS, IPG, ICE, PEAK, HAIN, FLEX, FDX, EA, COST, CTSH, AEP, Added Positions: VTI, VTV, FIXD, VEU, RAVN, SPY, PGX, USB, VB, VHT, RSP, VGT, MSFT, VO, SPYD, LMBS, DAKT, VWO, NKE, SPLV, QCLN, BND, VEA, CSCO, AAPL, AMGN, VFH, VZ, DIS, MCD, GM, BSV, XLK, PEP, NSC, MRK, LMT, HON, HD, CVX, VNQ, IJR, IJH, BMY, IWM, PYPL, GOOG, IWR, PFE, VIS, INTC, MDLZ, UNH, SBUX, VUG, VYM, AMT, VAW, IWF, T, IBM, ISTB, XOM, ORCL, DHR, CLX, WMT, C, CE, PSX, ABBV, SCHW, CMP, BA, ITW, VIG, GE, GSK, GOOGL, VDE, TTE, TLT, UL, WBA, ET, V, BUD, KHC,

VTI, VTV, FIXD, VEU, RAVN, SPY, PGX, USB, VB, VHT, RSP, VGT, MSFT, VO, SPYD, LMBS, DAKT, VWO, NKE, SPLV, QCLN, BND, VEA, CSCO, AAPL, AMGN, VFH, VZ, DIS, MCD, GM, BSV, XLK, PEP, NSC, MRK, LMT, HON, HD, CVX, VNQ, IJR, IJH, BMY, IWM, PYPL, GOOG, IWR, PFE, VIS, INTC, MDLZ, UNH, SBUX, VUG, VYM, AMT, VAW, IWF, T, IBM, ISTB, XOM, ORCL, DHR, CLX, WMT, C, CE, PSX, ABBV, SCHW, CMP, BA, ITW, VIG, GE, GSK, GOOGL, VDE, TTE, TLT, UL, WBA, ET, V, BUD, KHC, Reduced Positions: CVS, GILD, GOVT, BRK.B, WK, XEL, QQQ, ES, RTX, VNQI, PEY, RDS.B, WFC, PAYX, LAMR, KO, RDS.A, SYY, PRU, LOW, JCI, CARR, OTIS, AGG, COP, CAH, AXP,

CVS, GILD, GOVT, BRK.B, WK, XEL, QQQ, ES, RTX, VNQI, PEY, RDS.B, WFC, PAYX, LAMR, KO, RDS.A, SYY, PRU, LOW, JCI, CARR, OTIS, AGG, COP, CAH, AXP, Sold Out: IAU, SLV, GLW, HIG, WLL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Raven Industries Inc, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, iShares Silver Trust, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q2, First PREMIER Bank owns 351 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First PREMIER Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+premier+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 112,358 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,909 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 72,661 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.32% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,948 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,184 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.43 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.401100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 112,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 175.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 72,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 282.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 85,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 98,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Raven Industries Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 161.72%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.