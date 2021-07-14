Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys Danaher Corp, Diageo PLC, International Paper Co, Sells NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: DHR, DEO, IP, MCO, ROK, AMP, TROW, BR, GM,

DHR, DEO, IP, MCO, ROK, AMP, TROW, BR, GM, Added Positions: IVV, PYPL, IEFA, VYM, MRK, SPYG, PAYX, UPS, EEM, EFA, APD, EBAY,

IVV, PYPL, IEFA, VYM, MRK, SPYG, PAYX, UPS, EEM, EFA, APD, EBAY, Reduced Positions: NEE, SPY, BA, XOM, GE, PM, COP, EMR, MAR, TXN, UNP, VZ, WFC, VOO,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Diageo PLC, International Paper Co, Moody's Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co owns 147 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burke+%26+herbert+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,324 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,557 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,885 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,764 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 11,359 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $277.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $375.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.