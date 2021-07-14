Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Broadcom Inc

- New Purchases: LI, XPEV, DASH, BZUN, 4LRA, ASAI,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, TMO, NVDA, UNH, CSX, AMAT, TT, V, SNPS, YUMC, NIO, TSM, AMZN, BKR, NOC, TEL, MSFT, F, GM, SNOW, MELI, KB, HCA, APTV, ADSK, ILMN, TXN, LLY, PGR, PCAR, VIPS, JOBS, ROP, ZM, NUE, INTU, IP, NET, U, GLOB, CVNA, FTCH, ENPH, TDOC, HCM, TWLO, MRNA, BRK.B, CCL, PINS, PLUG, UBER, MBT, DDOG, MTCH, LYFT, ZS, MDB, ROKU, WORK, ZG, ZTO, SQ, Z, ETSY, LPG, ATHM, BBD, EDU, CCU, PCG, ENIA, MRVL, EXAS, INFY, HDB, ASR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, AVGO, ANSS, KLAC, SWKS, AAPL, STLD, XOM, JNJ, FB, JPM, VZ, CHD, HD, MKC, ODFL, PG, PYPL, ADBE, COST, MU, CRM, SU, DIS, ANTM, MA, PM, MMM, PLD, T, AFL, APD, MO, AIG, AMT, AME, AMGN, ADP, TFC, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CVS, CAT, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CSCO, C, CL, CMCSA, COP, DHR, DE, EMN, ECL, EQIX, NEE, GE, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, HON, IBM, IDXX, INTC, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JCI, KMB, KR, LRCX, LMT, MTB, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MTD, NFLX, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PFE, LIN, BKNG, PSA, QCOM, RJF, RS, RSG, ROST, SO, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TGT, GL, USB, UNP, RTX, VTR, VRTX, WMT, WM, EBAY, CHTR, TSLA, LYB, KMI, NOW, FIVE, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, SC, ATUS, AGCO, ATVI, AAP, AMD, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, DOX, AXP, ABC, ADI, AON, ACGL, AZO, AVY, BNS, CF, CHRW, CPB, CASY, CNP, CI, CINF, CSGP, CCEP, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, CMI, DVA, DXCM, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, EW, EA, EFX, ESS, RE, EXC, FDS, FCX, GD, GIS, GNTX, HUM, IDA, JKHY, J, JLL, K, MDLZ, LKQ, LBTYA, LOW, MGEE, MGM, MAR, MLM, MET, MAA, MHK, TAP, MSI, NYT, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, ORLY, OGE, OXY, OMC, PPG, PPL, PKG, RPM, REG, REGN, ROK, POOL, SEIC, SLB, XPO, SHW, SNA, SCCO, STT, NLOK, TD, TSN, UDR, UPS, VLO, WRB, GWW, WSO, WFC, WY, WMB, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, BRK.A, WU, ALGT, BR, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, DISCK, VRSK, DG, PRI, CBOE, KKR, FLT, MPC, BFAM, KEYS, LBRDA, SHOP, KHC, TTD, VST, EQH, FOXA,
- Sold Out: BABA, ON, STX, VAR, IAC, VNT, CKH,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,423,299 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,891,348 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 280,819 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 325,789 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,945,708 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.125800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 576,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 396,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.936900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 202,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2575.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 325,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 751,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $804.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 371,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 60.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,087,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 676,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 671,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: (VAR)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.
