Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, CSX Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Broadcom Inc, Ansys Inc, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 641 stocks with a total value of $23.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+london+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,423,299 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,891,348 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 280,819 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 325,789 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,945,708 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $31.125800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 576,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 396,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.936900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 202,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2575.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 325,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 751,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $804.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 371,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in CSX Corp by 60.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,087,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 676,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 671,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
