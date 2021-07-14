Logo
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Facebook Inc, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, CSX Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, NOV Inc, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2021Q2, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 291 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+financial+services+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 77,553 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 327,024 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,027 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,493 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,398 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $65.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 5490.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $349.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.369700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.



