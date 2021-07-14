Logo
Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, was honored as the first overall winner of the Employee+Experience+Awards+2021+Malaysia. The award is based on a program developed by Human+Resources+Online and is deeply rooted in the three cornerstones for positive employees experiences: leadership, learning and engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005642/en/

EXA_winner.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of the innovative and meaningful HR programs that the Malaysia HR team has contributed to proactively engage employees and create positive employee experiences despite the unprecedented pandemic. By reimagining the future in the new normal, we are inspired to redefine our roles and seek ways to make Keysight a great place to work for our employees,” said Angela Cheong, vice president of Asia Pacific Human Resources at Keysight Technologies.

In addition to receiving the honor of overall champion of the year, Keysight received the following six prestigious awards:　

  • Best Women Leadership Programme - Gold
  • Best Career Development Programme - Gold
  • Best Learning & Development Programme - Gold
  • Best Onboarding Experience - Gold
  • Best Work Life Balance Strategy - Silver
  • Best Management Training Programme - Bronze

“Keysight understands that our employees are critical to our success, and that is why employee growth is a key component of the Keysight+Leadership+Model,” said Gooi Soon Chai, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, and president of Keysight Malaysia. “Keysight is proud of the many contributions made by our employees to help drive our business, maximize our corporate value, and accelerate our customers' success.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005642r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005642/en/

