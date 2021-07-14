Logo
LONESTAR RESOURCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of LONE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (Other LONE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ( PVAC).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 12, 2021, Lonestar announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Penn Virginia in a transaction valued at approximately $370 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Lonestar stockholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Lonestar’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Lonestar’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Lonestar and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected] or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

