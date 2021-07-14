Logo
Econic Crop Solutions Next Harvest Underway

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 14, 2021
PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ZAAG) is excited to report that a new round of harvesting is starting this week on its continually expanding network of cannabis grow pods throughout First Nations communities in western Canada. The management team at Econic also reports that the selection of some of the best cannabis cultivars for the grow pods has triggered a significant and ongoing demand for the high value products. Therefore the company is also pleased to report that all of the harvested products will be sold through various First Nations dispensaries in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Wade Eno, CEO of Econic further added, "The production performance within each of our grow pods has been exceptional. Our unique physical design and proprietary operational practices have contributed to tremendous growth and yield stability within each pod. We have been able to avoid some of the crop production pitfalls that others have experienced in the industry over the past several years. The timing and yield of our harvests are becoming entirely predictable and so we are now trying new refinements to attain even greater heights moving forward."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "I am excited to see the progress that Econic has made in the past 8 months in all aspects of the industry. The company now has a leading player in the production and distribution of cannabis and hemp products within and through First Nations communities in Canada. We expect to expand this same model throughout North America in the very near future."

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:
John Morgan
[email protected]

SOURCE: Econic Crop Solutions Inc.



