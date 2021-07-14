Logo
Teledyne e2v HiRel Partners with Integra Technologies Inc. to Launch 100V GaN/SiC RF Power Technology for High Reliability Aerospace & Defense Applications

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics, a leading provider of high reliability semiconductor solutions, today announced that it will be offering High Reliability qualified versions of California-based Integra Technologies, Inc. (Integra) new 100V Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide (GaN/SiC) power transistors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005120/en/

IGN1011S3600-Teledyne.jpg

Teledyne e2v HiRel 100V RF GaN on SiC Power Transistor (Photo: Business Wire)

Integra’s newly announced 100V RF GaN/SiC gives designers the ability to dramatically increase system power levels and functionality while simplifying system architectures with less power combining circuitry compared to the more commonplace 50V and 65V GaN technologies. Teledyne will qualify Integra’s first 100V product, the IGN1011S3600, which offers 3.6 kW at 1,030 and 1,090 MHz, greater than 19 dB of gain and up to 75% efficiency. Teledyne HiRel will provide further assurance for military and new space applications.

“Our most demanding customers are requesting higher power density RF power devices,” said Brad Little, VP and General Manager of Teledyne e2v HiRel. “Adding additional screening and qualifications for the new devices will assure long operational life in even the harshest environments.”

FEATURES

  • GaN/SiC HEMT Technology
  • Ideal for L-band Avionics IFF & SSR Systems
  • Operation at 1,030 and 1,090 MHz
  • Output Power >3600 W
  • Pre-matched Input Impedance
  • High Efficiency - up to 75% during the RF pulse
  • 100% RF Tested
  • RoHS and REACH Compliant

ABOUT TELEDYNE E2V HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne e2v HiRel innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and to the application challenges of customers and partnering with our customers to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics is part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group. www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT INTEGRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Founded in 1997, Integra is a leading innovator of RF and Microwave high power semiconductor and pallet solutions for mission-critical applications, including state-of-the-art radar, electronic warfare, and advanced communications systems. www.integratech.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005120/en/

