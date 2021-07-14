Applied UV's EU Distributor, Abiotec of France, Announces Airocide(R) Installations in Palace of Versailles to Protect Staff and Art

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its European distributor, Abiotec of France, has installed Airocide® units in the Palace of Versailles, France to help create safer and cleaner environments for staff and to protect art and furniture stored in archives from harmful molds and fungi.

Airocide® Installation at Place of Versailles

"This prestigious customer installation at the world-renowned Palace of Versailles is an excellent demonstration of the unparalleled efficacy of the Airocide® technology," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Museums are challenged with not just protecting its staff or visitors from harmful pathogens, but with protecting its valuable art and other precious objects from mold and fungi. The Airocide® air pathogen control technology is playing a mission-critical role for the museum by utilizing our patented photocatalytic oxidation process to convert the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean air with no ozone or other harmful byproducts. We believe this was an essential requirement for this customer given their need to protect both staff and artwork alike."

Mathieu Sachoux, Managing Director of Abiotec, commented, "For several decades, Abiotec has been at the forefront of providing solutions for our customers that effectively create a safer, cleaner indoor environment for occupants that is also environmentally friendly. The Palace of Versailles has very demanding requirements, especially regarding the protection of its vast art collection. After a thorough review of competitive products, we chose Airocide as our go-to solution for air purification."

The Palace of Versailles has been listed as a World Heritage Site for 30 years and is considered one of the greatest achievements in French 17th century art. The Palace comprises the Royal Apartments, the Hall of Mirrors, the Chapel, the Royal Opera and the Museum of the History of France. Today the Palace contains 2,300 rooms spread over 67,000 square feet and receives nearly 10 million visitors annually.

Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com

About Abiotec

Since 1985, Abiotec has been developing alternative solutions to chemical products in the areas of water treatment, control of insect pests and the treatment of air for industrial companies and institutions anxious to reduce their impact on the environment while at the same time improving the efficiency of the treatment processes.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

CONTACT:

Applied UV Investor Relations

Kevin McGrath

TraDigital IR

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655413/Applied-UVs-EU-Distributor-Abiotec-of-France-Announces-AirocideR-Installations-in-Palace-of-Versailles-to-Protect-Staff-and-Art



