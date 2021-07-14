RDE, Inc. Expands Relationship with Chef and Restaurateur Fabio Viviani

Looking to Further Develop Opportunities Based Upon Initial Success

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce its plans to expand its relationship with celebrity chef and hospitality developer/restaurateur Fabio Viviani.

In March 2021, Fabio Viviani was the Company's first member of its Restaurant Advisory Board. With a focus to strengthen the Company's relationships in the restaurant and food industry, Fabio has been active in increasing the awareness and visibility of Restaurant.com within the industry.

The expanded collaboration includes new consulting services to restaurants from other restaurateurs, virtual cooking events for corporations, restaurants and consumers, and access to Fabio's mouth-watering recipes.

RDE's Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker commented, "We have been thrilled with Fabio's attention and enthusiasm in helping ramp up industry penetration and sales for Restaurant.com. In just three months, we have identified additional mutually beneficial opportunities to collaborate on. We are excited to further develop these opportunities and expect them to lead to increased revenue for the Company."

Fabio Viviani, stated, "Since I joined RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant Advisory Board a little over three months ago, I have been extremely impressed by the Company's leadership, strategy and compelling offerings to the restaurant industry. While I've been able to utilize my knowledge and relationships within the restaurant industry, I believe there is a lot more for me to do with Restaurant.com. There is no better time for expanding my work with the Company, as the restaurant industry returning to some resemblance of normalcy and ramping since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Fabio Viviani is a Celebrity Chef, hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host. In 2005, he moved from Italy to United States to expand his journey into hospitality. In 2008, he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted "Fan Favorite." Since 2005, Fabio has open three dozen of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces and served as spokesperson for several international brands. With over 10 million meals served each year, Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the leading Restaurant Groups in the U.S.

For additional information on Fabio Viviani and his restaurants, please click: https://www.fabioviviani.com/main/fabio-viviani.php

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

[email protected]

SOURCE: RDE, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655448/RDE-Inc-Expands-Relationship-with-Chef-and-Restaurateur-Fabio-Viviani



