Learn the Do's and Don'ts of Fire-Resistant Landscaping

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Learn the Do's and Don'ts of Fire-Resistant Landscaping

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

As temperatures rise across the state, Californians continue to search for ways to prepare their homes before the height of wildfire season. Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E’s) new digital video series provides the simple steps every homeowner needs to know to better protect their homes and families. In the fifth episode of 7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home, viewers will get a detailed look at different types of fire-resistant plants and trees and the safest places to plant them. The show is co-hosted by David Hawks, Senior Public Safety Specialist at PG&E, and Alicia Mason.

There have been nearly 150,000 views of the first four episodes in the 7 Saturdays series, and there are still several episodes left to watch. Customers can stream the show on PG&E’s preparedness website, the Safety+Action+Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Hawks, former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit, believes that fire-resistant landscaping is one of the most important parts of preparing your home and property for a wildfire. According to Hawks, there are no plants or trees that are 100% fireproof but there are some that have adapted over generations to be more fire-resistant. “For plants, it’s best to pick ones that are herbaceous or non-woody and for trees to pick ones that are deep-rooted, have thicker bark and have leaves instead of needles,” Hawks said.

In this episode, viewers will learn:

  • The types of plants and trees that are fire-resistant
  • The safest places to plant plants and trees on their property
  • What to consider when planting immature trees

You can watch the fifth episode (and the four previous episodes) now on the Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com). New episodes will launch every week for seven weeks.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005739r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005739/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment