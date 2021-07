Sigma Labs to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs President and CEO Mark Ruport and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13721685

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145807 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 5, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13721685

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655459/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2021-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-July-22-2021-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time