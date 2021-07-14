Jeep® Wrangler Unleashes $3,995 Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch Tires at 2021 Chicago Auto Show

PR Newswire

Jeep® Wrangler Xtreme Recon package offers 35-inch tires straight from the factory, delivering best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability

Customer orders now open for Xtreme Recon Package, with production starting at the Toledo ( Ohio ) Assembly Plant in August

( ) Assembly Plant in August Industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio from the factory available for order on the Wrangler Rubicon later this year

New Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop offers an appealing option for iconic open-air freedom from Wrangler

Today at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, the Jeep® brand demonstrated again its legendary 4x4 capability, go-anywhere attitude and open-air freedom, announcing two updates to the 2021 Wrangler, including the new Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch tires and Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop.

"As an icon built around 80 years of unmatched 4x4 capability, the Wrangler has always pushed the limit of what a Jeep can do off road, and the new Xtreme Recon Package with 35-inch tires straight from the factory pushes that limit even further," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "While the Xtreme Recon Package sets the benchmark for 4x4 capability, the easy-to-use Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop fortifies Wrangler's open-air spirit."

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3,995, the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package includes:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

17-inch by 8-inch beadlock capable wheels

Swing gate reinforcement

4.56:1 axle ratio

1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

The results: Best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:

Approach angle – 47.4 degrees

Breakover angle – 26.7 degrees

Departure angle – 40.4 degrees

Ground clearance – 12.9 inches

Water fording – 33.6 inches

Customers can now order the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package on the Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited 3.6-liter automatic with eTorque and the Wrangler Rubicon 392. Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in August.



A new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon later in 2021. When paired with the six-speed manual transmission, this optional axle ratio delivers a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio for increased wheel torque and control when navigating off-road obstacles. The 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for ordering later this year on Wrangler Rubicon two-door and four-door models equipped with the 3.6-liter V-6 engine.



Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop

Available on all Wrangler models, the new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop offers a front-row soft top that quickly and easily flips back for an enhanced open-air driving experience. Priced at a U.S. MSRP of $895, the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop is constructed from ultra-premium black twill fabric common on many high-end luxury convertibles, making it capable of protecting against inclement weather. The new ready-to-install top comes with mounting rails and hardware included and easily installs in place of the hardtop Freedom panels.



