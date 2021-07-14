Jeep® Performance Parts Announces New Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop; Innovative Feature Available Now on Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Models

PR Newswire

New flip-back, fabric Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop feature available now on Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator models for enhanced open-air driving experience

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar accessory portfolios include wide selection of offerings for summer driving; For more information, visit the Mopar eStore

Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) and Mopar are gearing up Jeep enthusiasts for summer and the peak open-air driving season.

The newest quality-tested, factory-backed accessory in Mopar's JPP portfolio is the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop that offers a front-row soft top that quickly and easily flips back for an enhanced open-air driving experience.

"There is nothing like the open-air freedom a Jeep can offer on the road or on the trails," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "With this innovative new feature, our passionate owners will have yet another way to enhance their open-air experience."

"We specifically developed the new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who want to quickly and easily embrace the outdoors," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Across the entire Jeep lineup, Mopar offers more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories."

The new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop is constructed from ultra-premium black twill fabric common on many high-end luxury convertibles, making it capable of protecting against inclement weather. The new top comes ready-to-install with mounting rails and hardware included, or it may be installed at any Jeep dealership.

Available in the U.S. and Canada, the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop (Mopar part number 82216370AA) is available for 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two-door and four-door models, and 2020-2021 Gladiator models, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $895.

For the ultimate open-air driving experience across the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator lineups, below are additional select JPP and Mopar accessories. Items are available in the U.S. and Canada. The following descriptions include Jeep sales code or Mopar part number and U.S. MSRP. For more information, visit the Mopar eStore.

JPP half doors for Jeep Wrangler – part of Dual-Door Group

The half-door option enhances the Jeep Wrangler driving experience with production styling, security and occupant protection. With lower window ledges, new half doors provide improved visibility while maneuvering on and off road.

Available for both two- and four-door Jeep Wrangler models through the Mopar Custom Shop, as part of an original new-vehicle purchase, the Dual-Door Group includes both full and half doors. A choice of upper-window assemblies for the half doors creates a weather-tight seal and features zippered plastic windows for quick, easy removal. Warranty coverage for each Dual-Door Group option is included as part of the new-vehicle warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Dual-Door Group with base-model upper-window assemblies – sales code AJB: Wrangler two door: $2,350 Wrangler four door: $3,995

Dual-Door Group with premium-model upper-window assemblies – sales code AJS: Wrangler two door: $2,550 Wrangler four door: $4,395



JPP tube door kits

Owners can enjoy the freedom of the open trail and a sense of security with two inches of rounded steel by their side. The tube-shape design from the factory provides optimal aesthetics and maximum cabin space. Sold as two-door or four-door kits, the tube doors use production hinges and rubber bump stops for added strength and factory fit and finish, while minimizing shakes and rattles.

2020-2021 Jeep Gladiator or 2018-2021 Wrangler four door: (77072498AB | $1,195 )

) 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two door: (77072496AC | $745 )

JPP tube door mirror kit

For full functionality, both JPP tube-door kits require the addition of a mirror kit, available for both Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. The mirror kit includes two separately mounted side mirrors that are quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator: (77072562AB | $215 )

JPP door covers

Mesh covers are also available for JPP tube doors to protect from debris and excess wind.

Jeep Wrangler two door: (77072563AA | $135 )

) Jeep Gladiator or Wrangler four door: (77072564AA | $250 )

When installed by an authorized Stellantis dealership, the JPP tube-door kits, mirror kit and door covers and warranted against defects in workmanship or materials for 24 months/unlimited miles from date of purchase for both parts and labor.

JPP doors-off mirror kit

When original, factory-installed front doors with attached mirrors are removed, two separately mounted side mirrors may be quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

Both mirrors in the kit attach to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper-door hinge on each side. Mirrors include a built-in break-away feature that prevents damage while in tight spaces on the road or trail. No special tools are required and installation is simple with the use of a T40 bit wrench, which is in the standard tool kit found in all new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models.

2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models (82215331AB | $295 )

JPP cab covers

Made from high-quality, weather-resistant nylon, the various cab covers fit snugly using two integrated cords and elastic loops that attach around taillights and mirrors.

Black, water-resistant nylon: Jeep Gladiator (82215600 | $175 ) 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two door (82215371 | $160 ) 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler four door (82215370 | $175 ) 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler two door (82210321 | $170 ) 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler four door (82210323 | $175 )

Silver, heat reflective: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler two door (82210322AB | $160 ) 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler four door (82210324AB | $165 )



JPP grab handles

To assist entry and exit from the vehicle, the pair of grab handles attach to the front or rear sport bar and feature a sculpted overmold for comfortable fit along with a Jeep grille logo.

Front handles: Jeep Gladiator and (82215523AB | $39 ) 2018-2021 Wrangler with power top (82216098 | $39 )

Rear handles: Jeep Gladiator and 2018-2021 Wrangler (82215524AB | $39 )



JPP sunbonnets

When the soft-top or hardtop is removed, the mesh sun bonnet provides overhead UV protection. Made from black premium-grade, mildew- and fade-resistant fabric, the top attaches to all four sides for the tightest possible fit.

2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two door (82215389AB |$150)

2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler four door (82215390AC | $150 )

) Jeep Gladiator (82215621 | $150 )

The solid sunbonnet is made of black durable, high-quality soft-top material and provides a modest amount of rain protection, plus shade and wind protection.

2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two door (82215391AC | $200 )

) 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler four door (82215392AC | $250 )

The JPP doors-off mirror kit, cab covers, grab handles and sunbonnets include the standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage of two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle's warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

