Pennexx Adds the Past President of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Jeffrey Moody to its Advisory Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pennexx Adds the Past President of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Jeffrey Moody to its Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has appointed Jeffrey Moody as our first advisory board member. He will provide support and direction for Pennexx Foods, Inc. and Your Social Offers, establish strategic business relationships using his extensive industry contacts and establish financial and go-to marketing programs.

Jeff is excited to bring his 40 years of business development and marketing experiences to Pennexx and Your Social Offers (YSO). He has had a successful career in a variety of industries, including positions as the Tricon Global Restaurants/President of KFC, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice, co-founder & Partner of Derby Capital LLC, CEO of the Subway Franchisee Advertising Trust Fund, CEO of Metromedia Restaurant Group, VP of Marketing & Corporate Officer for GE Appliances, PepsiCo Restaurant International's Sr. VP of Operation, Pizza Hut Inc. Division VP Central US and many more. Jeff earned an MBA and Beta Gamma Sigma distinction from Kellogg School of Management. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-m-44976511/

'Jeff brings Pennexx an invaluable amount of experience in several different industries. I had the pleasure to work with Jeff over his four years at Subway. We worked together to launch the $5.00 footlong campaign, one of the most successful campaigns ever launched. He is a dedicated and successful CEO, focusing on the Consumers, Franchisees, and Corporations he's worked with throughout his career. I know Jeff's management and marketing skills will bring a great deal to help guide and grow Pennexx and YSO. With the power of ‘Word-of-Mouth' digital marketing, YSO will help businesses bounce back from the Covid pandemic. Stay tuned for more announcements of additional advisory board members of this caliber.' said Joe Candito, president and founder of YSO.

D. Tighe published on Dec 18, 2020 that, "In 2020, 88 percent of survey respondents in the United States stated that they had used coupons for shopping." This means that YSO is well positioned to tap into this existing market of consumers who shop for deals.

According to Statista Research Department, "Businesses will spend over $ 1.55 Billion on internet advertising."

And YSO can benefit from this spending because they make social media advertising Simple and very inexpensive.

YSO allows businesses of all kinds to increase revenues by utilizing the company's proprietary technologies without the cost of traditional internet advertising.

For More Information:

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email [email protected].

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655495/Pennexx-Adds-the-Past-President-of-Kentucky-Fried-Chicken-KFC-Jeffrey-Moody-to-its-Advisory-Board

img.ashx?id=655495

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment