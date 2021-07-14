Pennexx Adds the Past President of Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Jeffrey Moody to its Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has appointed Jeffrey Moody as our first advisory board member. He will provide support and direction for Pennexx Foods, Inc. and Your Social Offers, establish strategic business relationships using his extensive industry contacts and establish financial and go-to marketing programs.

Jeff is excited to bring his 40 years of business development and marketing experiences to Pennexx and Your Social Offers (YSO). He has had a successful career in a variety of industries, including positions as the Tricon Global Restaurants/President of KFC, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice, co-founder & Partner of Derby Capital LLC, CEO of the Subway Franchisee Advertising Trust Fund, CEO of Metromedia Restaurant Group, VP of Marketing & Corporate Officer for GE Appliances, PepsiCo Restaurant International's Sr. VP of Operation, Pizza Hut Inc. Division VP Central US and many more. Jeff earned an MBA and Beta Gamma Sigma distinction from Kellogg School of Management. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-m-44976511/

'Jeff brings Pennexx an invaluable amount of experience in several different industries. I had the pleasure to work with Jeff over his four years at Subway. We worked together to launch the $5.00 footlong campaign, one of the most successful campaigns ever launched. He is a dedicated and successful CEO, focusing on the Consumers, Franchisees, and Corporations he's worked with throughout his career. I know Jeff's management and marketing skills will bring a great deal to help guide and grow Pennexx and YSO. With the power of ‘Word-of-Mouth' digital marketing, YSO will help businesses bounce back from the Covid pandemic. Stay tuned for more announcements of additional advisory board members of this caliber.' said Joe Candito, president and founder of YSO.

D. Tighe published on Dec 18, 2020 that, "In 2020, 88 percent of survey respondents in the United States stated that they had used coupons for shopping." This means that YSO is well positioned to tap into this existing market of consumers who shop for deals.

According to Statista Research Department, "Businesses will spend over $ 1.55 Billion on internet advertising."

And YSO can benefit from this spending because they make social media advertising Simple and very inexpensive.

YSO allows businesses of all kinds to increase revenues by utilizing the company's proprietary technologies without the cost of traditional internet advertising.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

