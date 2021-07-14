Logo
MinuteClinic Video Visit Telehealth Offering Now Available in Nevada

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

New service expands the high-quality virtual care offered by MinuteClinic to Nevada residents

Service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the CVS Pharmacy App and on MinuteClinic.com

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 14, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, is now offering Video Visits for patients in the state of Nevada. The service is available in 49 states and Washington, DC.

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

Nevadans can now seek care for non-emergency, routine health care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering. Video Visits are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed via a mobile device or computer. Video Visits are also an effective screening option for people that may have COVID-19, enabling patients to talk with a health care provider and receive a basic screening to determine their risk for COVID-19, without having to leave home.

"Our MinuteClinic Video Visits are a convenient, affordable way for people to receive care for a variety of routine health care needs without having to leave home," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "The expansion of this service into Nevada enables us to introduce local residents to MinuteClinic with an on-demand telehealth option that provides the same evidence-based and high-quality care that people can expect when visiting a MinuteClinic in person."

Working collaboratively with Teladoc, the global leader in virtual care, and utilizing Teladoc's technology platform, video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury, or a skin condition. Each patient will be matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state, who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient's medical history and proceed with the video-enabled visit.

During a MinuteClinic Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient's condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment while following evidence-based clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment plan, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient's preferred pharmacy. If it is determined the patient should be seen in person for follow-up care or testing, the provider will recommend that the patient visit a health care provider in their community, such as their primary care provider.

MinuteClinic Video Visits are an affordable option for people who do not have health insurance, with visits costing $59. Video Visits are also covered by most Aetna insurance plans. Patients can initiate a MinuteClinic Video Visit on MinuteClinic.com or from the CVS Pharmacy app.

About CVS Health

We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB™ locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

CONTACT: Mary Gattuso, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE42494&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minuteclinic-video-visit-telehealth-offering-now-available-in-nevada-301333536.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE42494&Transmission_Id=202107141100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE42494&DateId=20210714
