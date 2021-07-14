Parnell Pharmaceuticals Gives Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Gives Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC PINK:PARNF), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held Thursday, 5th August 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (Company) will be held on:

Thursday, 5th August 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

The meeting is to be held in person at the Company's headquarters: First Floor, Unit 4, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria NSW, 2015, Australia

For a link to the full Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum please click:

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/23/2b/87fa86409309a37e73d53767463b.pdf

For a link to the full set of audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2020, please click:

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/d0/44/b9ae3fddebc6b71c5ea96f99b938.pdf

_________________________________

30 June 2021

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (ACN 137 904 413) (Company), I invite you to join us at our Annual General Meeting (AGM), which has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 5th August 2021 (AEST)
Time: 8:30 a.m. (AEST)
Venue: Held by physical attendance at: First Floor, Unit 4 Century Estate, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria, NSW, 2015

Outline of the items of business

At this AGM, we will provide an opportunity for shareholders to consider the following:

  • the Company's financial statements and related documents for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • ratification of the appointment of the Company auditor; and
  • re-election of Dr. Alan Bell as a director of the Company.

Details of these items are contained in the enclosed Notice of AGM and Explanatory Memorandum.

Voting at the AGM or by proxy

A proxy form accompanies the enclosed Notice of AGM. If you wish to attend the AGM in person, please bring a copy of the proxy form with you. Registration will be available from 8:00 a.m. (AEST). If you are unable to attend in person, I encourage you to appoint a proxy to vote on the resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM on your behalf, by completing and returning the enclosed proxy form. Details of how to submit the proxy form are included with the form.

If you have any difficulties placing your vote via proxy please do not hesitate to contact Brad McCarthy at [email protected] or call +612 9667 4411.

Yours sincerely,

Alan Bell
Chairman

Related Files

Parnell 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Ex Mem - Final.pdf

Parnell 2020 Financial Statements - Final Executed (30.4.21).pdf

Related Images

59e9f3c7ffcc467d0676d782b832.jpg


SOURCE: Parnell



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655510/Parnell-Pharmaceuticals-Gives-Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting-and-Explanatory-Memorandum

img.ashx?id=655510

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment