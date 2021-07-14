360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises 360 DigiTech ("DigiTech" or the "Company") ( QFIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether DigiTech issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. According to multiple reports and social media posts on July 8, 2021, the 360 IOU app, DigiTech’s main product, was removed from major app stores. This removal follows the removal of other apps targeted by the Chinese government. Shares of DigiTech fell by more than 21% on the same day, based on this news.

