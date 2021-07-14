Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") ( SRAC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made known on July 13, 2021 that it has sued Stable Road, a special-purpose acquisition company. It is alleged in particular that Momentus, a Company Stable Road was attempting to acquire, lied about its technology, including a false claim that its propulsion system had been "successfully tested" in space. Momentus' misleading statements were repeated by Stable Road in public filings, while according to the SEC, failed to conduct adequate due diligence of Momentus. In October, Momentus agreed to go public by way of a merger with Stable Road for an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, a price that was later revised lower to $700 million. Stable Road fell more than 10% in after-market trading on July 13, 2021, following this news.

