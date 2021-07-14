PillarRx Consulting, LLC Hires Kelly Tanner, Director of Auditing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PillarRx Consulting, LLC Hires Kelly Tanner, Director of Auditing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Director of Auditing, Kelly Tanner (CPhT) brings over 30 years of experience in various roles of the pharmacy industry, including 16 years of direct PBM experience. Kelly has direct experience in Analytics, IT Development, Project Management, Data Validation, and is widely recognized as an expert in pharmacy data processing and overall PBM understanding. In Kelly's new role, she will use her depth of knowledge within the pharmacy industry to validate PBM performance and provide actionable insights and findings for our clients.

PillarRx_Consulting_Logo.jpg

"Kelly's experience in both the retail/mail pharmacy, as well as pharmacy benefits management, will help move PillarRx's auditing team forward by having another expert to ask the right questions and find ways of uncovering additional findings for our clients, while making our internal processes and tools more effective, " says Rob Cleek, Vice President of IT at PillarRx.

With PillarRx's significant growth, Kelly will be responsible for leading PillarRx's auditing team to ensure audit accuracy, improving internal operational processes, advancing the auditing technology stack, and creating new insights within the program.

For more information about PillarRx, visit https://pillarrx.com or call (414) 302-9733.

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)
PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG41904&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pillarrx-consulting-llc-hires-kelly-tanner-director-of-auditing-301333592.html

SOURCE PillarRx Consulting, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG41904&Transmission_Id=202107141200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG41904&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment