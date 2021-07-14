Seabourn Ovation To Operate From Miami For The First Time Starting In November 2021

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, has opened for sale a series of new itineraries for Seabourn Ovation operated out of Miami between November 2021 and April 2022, coinciding with the ship's first-ever stop in a U.S. port on November 18, 2021.

For the first time, Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean, starting with three 11-day voyages roundtrip from Miami in November and December 2021. The ship will visit iconic Caribbean destinations, including San Juan, the hidden harbors of Guadeloupe and Jost Van Dyke, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and more. Departure dates include November 18 and 29, and December 10, 2021.



Immersive experiences scheduled for guests exploring the Caribbean on Seabourn Ovation include the line's popular Caviar in the Surf, with uniformed crew plunging into the crystal-blue Caribbean Sea to offer iced Champagne and caviar served via surfboard bar, as well as a fun-filled Marina Day, with complimentary watersports from a beach or the unique, retractable Marina platform on the stern of the ship.

Following the Caribbean voyages, the ship will explore the Panama Canal and Central America between December 2021 and March 2022. On December 21, the ship will sail on a 21-Day Holiday Panama Canal voyage from Miami to Los Angeles, followed by a 19-day voyage back to Miami. Both of these voyages will include a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Beginning January 30, 2022, Seabourn Ovation will set sail to Central America with four voyages roundtrip from Miami, offering ample opportunities for guests to discover remnants of ancient Mayan civilizations, vibrant cultures and amazing tropical destinations in Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize and Panama. These voyages also include a partial transit of the Panama Canal, giving guests an opportunity to visit this modern marvel in true luxury.

Prior to its arrival in the U.S. this fall, the ship will offer guests an opportunity to visit the Canary Islands with a 14-day voyage from Barcelona to Lisbon, Portugal, departing on October 23. The ship will then cross the Atlantic Ocean on a 12-day voyage departing from Lisbon to Miami. Seabourn Ovation heads back to Europe with a 13-day crossing from Miami to Lisbon on March 27, 2022. The ship will return to the Canary Islands and also visit Morocco and Tangier during a 14-day voyage departing April 9 from Lisbon to Monte Carlo.

Itinerary details and additional information are available on Seabourn's website.

Guests who book on one of these new itineraries on Seabourn Ovation by August 31, 2021, will receive up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit or up to $2,000USD Shipboard Credit for a Penthouse or Premium Suite. Certain restrictions apply.

