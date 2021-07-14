Logo
Vitrolife launches share buybacks to secure incentive program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 14, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vitrolife AB (publ) ("Vitrolife") has, empowered by an authorization given by the Annual General meeting on 28 April 2021, resolved to initiate a share buyback program. The purpose of the program is to secure the obligations of the company (including social security contributions) relating to the long-term incentive program LTIP 2021.

The acquisition of shares shall take place on a regulated market or a market corresponding to a regulated market outside the European Economic Area and shall be managed by an investment firm or a credit institution which makes its trading decisions in relation to the company's shares independently of, and without influence by, the company in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), the EU Commission's delegated Regulation (2016/1052) and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The buyback program will run between 15 July and 31 August 2021.

The buybacks will be done on the following terms:
1. The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased is 52.568.
2. Acquisition of shares may be made at a price per share within the recorded interval, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.
3. Payment shall be made in cash.

Vitrolife currently does not hold any own shares.

Gothenburg, July 14, 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Thomas Axelsson, CEO

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01
Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.00 pm CET on July 14, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/vitrolife-launches-share-buybacks-to-secure-incentive-program,c3385167

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO43635&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-launches-share-buybacks-to-secure-incentive-program-301333960.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO43635&Transmission_Id=202107141242PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO43635&DateId=20210714
