Dynegy Sweeps Top Excellence Categories in National Survey of Aggregators, Brokers, and Consultants

IRVING, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy ranked No.1 in overall excellence, price competitiveness, and ease of doing business, as part of Energy Research Consulting Group's (ERCG) national aggregator, broker, and consultant (ABC) survey-based study. This is the first time in the history of ERCG's study that a single supplier claimed all three top excellence awards, the highest honor based on the data generated from more than 160 participating firms.

Dynegy continues a tradition of distinction in the ABC study. In addition to a clean sweep of the top award categories, Dynegy placed in the top 10 for share of relationships and top retailers by volume.

"Dynegy's elusive ERCG "triple crown" is the very first in our study's history," said Young Kim, principal at ERCG. "This unprecedented achievement not only proves that Dynegy has an exceptional ABC support system in place but truly sets an industry standard on providing satisfaction to broker partners and customers."

Since 2014, ERCG has conducted a flagship annual study on the ABC market. In the 2020 study, 160 ABC firms responded, representing an estimated 76% of sales volume conducted through third-party intermediaries. Dynegy is ranked among 42 total supplier brands in the 2020 study.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

