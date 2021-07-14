Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Trust Co owns 298 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Co
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 56,168 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 26,158 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,969 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 30,540 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,580 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

Trust Co initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.963400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Trust Co initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Trust Co initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Trust Co initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 82700.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 4,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Trust Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 104.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Trust Co added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Trust Co added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Trust Co added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Trust Co added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)

Trust Co sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Sold Out: BancFirst Corp (BANF)

Trust Co sold out a holding in BancFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $73.59, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Trust Co sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.79%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Trust Co still held 56,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 70.53%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Trust Co still held 12,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Trust Co still held 121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.84%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Trust Co still held 294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 96.19%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Trust Co still held 105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 78.91%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Trust Co still held 1,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider