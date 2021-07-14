Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: ABC, FUV, GSK, VOD, ED, PNW, DGRO,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Intel Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, FBL Financial Group Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Trust Co owns 298 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 56,168 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 26,158 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,969 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 30,540 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,580 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.963400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 82700.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 4,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 104.39%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.

Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Trust Co sold out a holding in BancFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $73.59, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.79%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Trust Co still held 56,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 70.53%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Trust Co still held 12,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Trust Co still held 121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 86.84%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Trust Co still held 294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 96.19%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Trust Co still held 105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 78.91%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Trust Co still held 1,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.