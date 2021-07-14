Logo
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Alerian MLP ETF, AMMO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Powell Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CVS Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, International Paper Co, sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Alerian MLP ETF, AMMO Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/powell+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,849 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 122,506 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 82,614 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 41,420 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 79,660 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $3.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 175.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 64,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1190.48%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3708.348300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.01 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $6.44 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $7.84.

Sold Out: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07.

Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Sold Out: Elys Game Technology Corp (ELYS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Elys Game Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $6.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Powell Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
