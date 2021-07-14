Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Alerian MLP ETF, AMMO Inc

New Purchases: CVS, KO, IP, APO, XERS, IJS,

CVS, KO, IP, APO, XERS, IJS, Added Positions: F, IVE, IWN, IWO, ARKK, IVW, IWS, AMZN, VTWO, IWP, VWO, EFA, QQQ, XLE, IOO, AAPL, LIT, MSFT, EFV, IXC, VKQ, EVV, CQP, ISD, LEO, FRA,

F, IVE, IWN, IWO, ARKK, IVW, IWS, AMZN, VTWO, IWP, VWO, EFA, QQQ, XLE, IOO, AAPL, LIT, MSFT, EFV, IXC, VKQ, EVV, CQP, ISD, LEO, FRA, Reduced Positions: PFF, NVG, AMLP, CWB, DVY, BRK.B, MO, VZ, PFE, EEM, MCD, AVY, HYG, PAYX, BMY, SCCO, ARKW, WM, IJH,

PFF, NVG, AMLP, CWB, DVY, BRK.B, MO, VZ, PFE, EEM, MCD, AVY, HYG, PAYX, BMY, SCCO, ARKW, WM, IJH, Sold Out: POWW, KODK, MJ, ELYS, EDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, ARK Innovation ETF, CVS Health Corp, Coca-Cola Co, International Paper Co, sells Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Alerian MLP ETF, AMMO Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/powell+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,849 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 122,506 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 82,614 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 41,420 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 79,660 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $3.83. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 175.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 64,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1190.48%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3708.348300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.01 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.61. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $6.44 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $7.84.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.07.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Elys Game Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $6.14.