SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, CyberArk Software

New Purchases: CMG, IWL, COHR, SE, FSK, UPST, ROKU, RBLX, LYV, TEAM, EXPE, ICSH, XRAY, AMT, ADSK, SEDG, LW, 6LUA, XELA, QRVO, ESTC, JD, WISH, XM, JMIA, 4LRA, NNOX, QS, NOW, SKLZ, AFRM, LOTZ, PLBY, BLOK, IEFN, IHE, IYJ, SQQQ, VAW, VXF, NOV, AJG, RIOT, LNG, CLF, CRK, CPRT, DXCM, EQIX, FITB, GPC, INCY, MGA, MRVL, MTD, MCHP, SCR, NGS, PTC, RHI, SNPS, WRB, OPRX, MQY, GRBK, REI, IVR, EXPR, XSPA, MRIN, IQV,

BRK.A, DVY, SUSA, FNDF, AAPL, NVDA, BEEM, EVA, PYPL, AMZN, IWO, OSK, GWW, AMP, CSCO, GOOGL, ZM, ORCL, FB, MSFT, BBY, ED, V, JKE, VOE, ALGN, DHR, INTC, QCOM, TGT, ARKG, BND, IWR, SPY, AXP, AON, AMAT, ADP, BXP, CVS, CL, CMI, FDX, INFO, INTU, MAR, BKNG, PG, REGN, POOL, CZR, SQ, ABNB, AGG, ACN, ATVI, ABC, AIZ, BIIB, CVX, CI, COST, DE, DEO, EA, EMR, ESS, XOM, HIG, HUM, MTCH, IBM, ITW, ILMN, TT, IPG, LRCX, MAS, MU, NUE, PENN, RJF, SLB, SRE, SPG, LUV, SBUX, UNP, UNM, ANTM, EBAY, HQH, TMUS, DFS, AWK, DG, TSLA, STAG, ABBV, HPE, GRWG, BYND, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, AMCR, SNOW, DIM, IWN, VCSH, VTI, VXUS, XLK, AOS, CB, AES, PLD, T, ABT, ADBE, AFL, ALK, ALXN, ALL, AMGN, ADI, ARCC, AHT, ATO, AZO, AVY, BDX, BIO, BWA, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CSX, COF, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CERN, FIS, CME, CTAS, C, CLX, CMCSA, COO, CCI, DVA, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, DD, ECL, EIX, LLY, EFX, EXC, EXR, F, BEN, FCX, IT, GD, GILD, GSK, GS, MNST, HAS, HPQ, HOLX, HBAN, IEX, ICE, IFF, ISRG, JBHT, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, K, KIM, KR, LH, LEG, LEN, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MRK, MAA, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, OMC, OKE, PPG, PPL, SAVA, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PXD, RL, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, PWR, DGX, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROL, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SHW, SO, TRV, STT, SYK, TSM, TTWO, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, URI, RTX, VFC, VLO, VRTX, VMC, WAB, WMT, WBA, WM, WFC, WLTW, XLNX, ZBH, L, FFC, NAC, UTG, IGR, JFR, CSQ, FEN, KYN, MA, HBI, WU, CQP, BR, DISCK, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, CEM, NXPI, FRC, NLSN, KMI, HCA, MPC, XYL, APTV, PNR, FANG, OFS, GHY, PBF, ZTS, MIE, FPF, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, GOOG, ANET, CTLT, SYF, NXRT, ETSY, KHC, FTV, IR, BKR, TLRY, TLRY, FOXA, FOX, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, AMLP, FREL, GOVT, HYG, IAGG, IEFA, IEV, IYE, IYF, MSOS, PBW, PPA, RWR, SHV, SJNK, VDC, VGK, VHT, VWO, XBI, XLE, Reduced Positions: MRNA, IWY, VBR, VOO, IJT, CYBR, DOL, BX, PHB, DSI, IEMG, BRK.B, IWF, WPC, IJK, IVV, IJR, DIS, IJH, MCD, NEE, EFG, WPS, EFV, QQQ, VB, VTV, CRM, EEM, IJS, IWD, MDY, VUG, AMD, TMO, BABA, HD, SWKS, DGRO, JPM, PFE, IJJ, IYH, VGT, VO, AME, DTE, EPD, LMT, NFLX, NKE, NSC, UNH, YUM, AWF, GM, MPLX, HDV, IWM, TIP, XLF, A, MO, ANSS, ADM, AZN, AVB, BCE, BLL, BLK, BSX, BMY, CDNS, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CHKP, CTXS, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DHI, D, DUK, DRE, ETN, EW, EQR, EXPD, FMC, GPS, GIS, HOG, LHX, HSIC, HFC, HST, IP, JKHY, KMB, MDLZ, SR, LNC, MTB, MXIM, TAP, MS, VTRS, NGG, NWL, OHI, PCAR, PH, PHG, PHM, REG, ROK, SEE, SNA, SON, SWK, SYY, TROW, TDY, TFX, TXN, UAA, UDR, UHS, VZ, WAT, WDC, ZION, GAB, DIAX, LDOS, EXG, ORBC, VTA, GRX, TEL, AVGO, CBOE, HII, MOS, FBHS, PSX, DSL, AAL, CFG, KEYS, UA, YUMC, SPCE, DELL, BNTX, VNT, AOM, AOR, BOTZ, EFA, FXI, ICLN, IUSB, LQD, PPH, PTH, QCLN, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Beam Global, sells Moderna Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, CyberArk Software, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 929 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 278,371 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 168,925 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,796 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,349 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 83,770 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1609.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $260.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $278.696000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $420002.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 77,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 242.21%. The purchase prices were between $87.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 88,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Beam Global by 8674.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $43.36, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 4600.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.717300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.65.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.