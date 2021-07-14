Belmont Capital, LLC Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

- New Purchases: ABCL, RUN, TSLA, MUJ, ADBE, TEAM, IVOL, ETJ,
- Added Positions: AAPL, XLE, XLF, VNQ, VTI, VEA, EWS, VNQI, VPL,
- Reduced Positions: ICLN, INDA, XLB, GLD, IJR, SCHP,
- Sold Out: DBA, SLV, PPLT, SILJ,
For the details of Belmont Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belmont+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Belmont Capital, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,300 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,768 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,746 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 150,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $664.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $259.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1520.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53.
