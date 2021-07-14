Logo
Belmont Capital, LLC Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belmont Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc, Adobe Inc, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares Silver Trust, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belmont Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belmont+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belmont Capital, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,300 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,768 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,746 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  5. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 150,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $664.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $259.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1520.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53.



