Belmont Capital, LLC Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sunrun Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc, Adobe Inc, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares Silver Trust, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belmont Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Belmont Capital, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,300 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,768 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 133,223 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,746 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 150,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 21,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $664.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $259.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1520.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Belmont Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53.