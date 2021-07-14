Logo
Syquant Capital Sas Buys Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc, Sells , Slack Technologies Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Syquant Capital Sas (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc, Cloudera Inc, Luminex Corp, sells , Slack Technologies Inc, , CoreLogic Inc, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q2, Syquant Capital Sas owns 40 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syquant+capital+sas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS
  1. HealthEquity Inc (HQY) - 125,000 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio.
  2. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U) - 1,000,000 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 131,867 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 28,100 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 297,200 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.93%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.487500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.77%. The holding were 131,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 297,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luminex Corp (LMNX)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Luminex Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $130.323800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $348.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 79.07%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $551.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS. Also check out:

1. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS keeps buying
