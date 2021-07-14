Logo
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2021Q2, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 786 stocks with a total value of $18.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,495,653 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,216,606 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,292,165 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 208,390 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.88%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 823,742 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 161,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 471.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,778,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 107.89%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2646.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 93,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2570.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 208,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $253.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 902,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 823,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 750,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. Also check out:

1. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. keeps buying
insider