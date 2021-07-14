NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: MCK, NUE, LSXMA, 4LRA, AAP, AVT, DISCA, EFX, G, APLE, PSTG, LYFT, AEIS, HES, ABG, AN, BA, CNO, FCX, FUL, LB, MMS, NXST, PII, SMG, TECH, TTEC, TPX, WSM, CMG, TNL, CVLT, WU, IRDM, RLJ, VAC, ZNGA, CG, YY, CONE, TPH, DOOO, OMF, MGNI, ARES, NVRO, KHC, FTDR, QFIN, LSPD, OSH, XPEV, VNT, MRVI, ZH, APA, AZN, BOKF, BYD, CCJ, CAT, CHH, CNMD, OVV, HUN, IART, JBHT, JCOM, LAD, MANH, TAP, NYCB, NYT, OMCL, PNW, PCH, SSRM, STLD, UNM, WEX, SPB, DISCK, LOPE, SSNC, RCM, KKR, ACHC, BERY, SBSW, NRZ, PFSI, ARMK, CZR, MOMO, BPMC, PLNT, HGV, AMPY, VICI, COLD, CDAY, CHX, INSP, HUYA, SWI, MRNA, CHNG, PTON, LI, MPLN, RBLX,

NKE, GOOG, GOOGL, SEDG, ADBE, ABT, MA, UNH, DSGX, MSFT, AWK, BDX, BKR, NDSN, MMM, PLD, WTRG, EQR, NVDA, SHW, CI, FRT, PEP, T, F, MCD, SCHW, GS, JNJ, ADC, AMGN, EOG, SPG, WAT, EPAM, PSX, AMT, ANSS, DLR, HOLX, INTU, MRK, FTNT, RNG, JD, BRK.B, ESS, FNF, VTR, WFC, AMD, BBY, VIAC, CVX, CTXS, CCI, DE, FAST, HAL, LPX, MTD, PPG, PKI, PFE, PSA, ROST, SWKS, UPS, VNO, XLNX, GNRC, PBA, HCA, HII, QRVO, TTD, SE, A, ALGN, AME, BLDP, BMO, BXP, CBRE, CAH, CME, KO, CL, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DPZ, FMC, IT, GE, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, IFF, IRM, JPM, KIM, LRCX, LII, LOW, MMC, MBT, ON, OKE, PH, PEG, RSG, RMD, RBA, RHI, RCL, R, SBAC, CRM, WPM, SWK, SBUX, SF, TJX, THC, TRI, TD, TSN, GWW, WMT, WM, YUM, ZBRA, DFS, STWD, VRSK, CBOE, XYL, ENPH, REXR, GLPI, SYF, KEYS, ETSY, VIRT, OLLI, MSGS, FTV, ATH, PAGS, PDD, ELAN, FUTU, PSN, ONEM, GDYN, CARR, AOS, AYI, AFL, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALNY, AMED, AEP, AIG, ABC, APH, NLY, AIRC, ACGL, ARW, AIZ, TFC, BK, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BAM, BF.B, BRKR, BG, CPB, CP, BXMT, CFFN, CNC, CERN, FIS, CHKP, CTAS, C, CGNX, CTSH, DOV, DUK, EIX, ETR, RE, EXAS, NEE, FICO, FITB, FISV, BEN, GIS, GIL, GILD, THG, LHX, HAS, WELL, HON, HST, HBAN, IBM, IP, SJM, KLAC, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LANC, LNC, MKL, MXIM, NHI, NTES, OGE, PCAR, PSB, PTC, PAYX, PFG, PRU, KWR, PWR, QDEL, RJF, O, REG, RNR, BB, ROK, RCI, RY, SRE, SJR, LSI, STT, SYK, SLF, SYNA, SNX, SNPS, SYY, TGT, TFX, TRMB, UGI, URI, VFC, VLO, WAB, WBA, WHR, AUY, EBAY, L, VG, OC, BR, DAL, PODD, BX, VMW, MELI, KDP, AGNC, LEA, TAL, LPLA, FBHS, TRIP, SPLK, PANW, ABBV, IQV, CDW, ATHM, ALLY, OGS, WB, CTLT, CFG, W, HUBS, QSR, ALRM, COUP, INVH, IR, ZS, IQ, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, DELL, CVET, PPD, IBB, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NTRS, ULTA, TSLA, EL, TMO, VZ, EQIX, AAPL, SLB, V, CSX, PINS, IIPR, AZPN, EW, DIS, VEEV, LLY, ANTM, ABMD, MRVL, BKNG, CHTR, SRC, BIDU, COF, CMCSA, DHR, ISRG, SPGI, MS, UNP, TMUS, BNS, CMI, DVN, EA, MNST, MDLZ, NBIX, TTWO, HLT, GDDY, ACN, ATVI, AMAT, BSX, COST, FFIV, HD, MTCH, CLI, MCO, NDAQ, TSCO, USB, VRSN, LULU, MPC, NOW, SHOP, PYPL, SNAP, ROKU, BILI, DOW, OTIS, AVB, BMY, CM, CHD, CSCO, STZ, DXCM, ERIE, IPG, MKC, MAA, MPWR, MSI, NFLX, NSC, REGN, SIRI, VRTX, VMC, WMB, FLT, FB, ZTS, NWSA, TWTR, BRX, BABA, LBRDK, CABO, LSXMK, TWLO, VST, FOX, NET, AKAM, ALL, AMP, IVZ, ATO, ADP, AVY, BCE, BAC, OPCH, BLK, BWA, CACI, CHRW, CDNS, CNI, KMX, LNG, XEC, CSGP, CAG, COP, COO, CPRT, CCK, DRI, EXP, ECL, ENTG, ELS, EXPE, EXPD, FDX, HFC, HUM, INFO, ICE, KAI, KSU, LVS, LYV, MLM, MAS, MET, VTRS, NTAP, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PXD, NTR, PGR, DORM, RPM, RBC, RF, ROP, SNA, SON, TROW, WRI, EVRG, WEC, ZBH, WFG, APPS, RGA, TRGP, VER, HTA, WDAY, VOYA, QTWO, FIVN, NEP, LBRDA, AXTA, SQ, NTNX, OKTA, CDLX, FOXA, NARI, JOBS, AMG, DOX, ADM, AJG, ADSK, CBT, CCL, CNP, CHE, CLX, CNS, DECK, DISH, EGO, EME, EXC, EXPO, EXR, XOM, FDS, FR, HSIC, HSY, HUBB, IEX, IDXX, KGC, KR, LHCG, SR, MTB, MTG, MGA, MFC, MKTX, MCY, MU, NVR, OXY, ODFL, ORI, PKG, PHM, QCOM, ROL, RGLD, POOL, SLM, SIVB, SEB, SCI, LUV, NLOK, TDY, TU, TER, GL, PAG, MTN, WRB, WCN, WY, XEL, ZION, EVR, AQN, DAN, KL, PRI, FAF, NOAH, FRC, ALSN, VIPS, BURL, ESNT, TNDM, PAYC, ZEN, WING, MEDP, CVNA, ATUS, DBX, NIO, KTB, CRWD, CHWY, SDGR, MOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2021Q2, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 786 stocks with a total value of $18.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,495,653 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,216,606 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,292,165 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 208,390 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.88% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 823,742 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 161,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 471.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,778,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 107.89%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2646.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 93,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2570.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 208,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $253.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 902,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 823,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 750,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29.