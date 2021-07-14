Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Jumia Technologies AG, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, AAP, FTCH, HRI, OLO, HUN, LESL, SIVB, WBT, PLNT, PAC, AEO, IR, RH, O, BCO, CHTR, CDNA, BX, BBL, SYY, CHPT, CHPT, UPST, AMT, TGT, GAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Zendesk Inc, Farfetch, sells Jumia Technologies AG, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Starbucks Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,067 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 137,631 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,901 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,755 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,083 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.498100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 131.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 164.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $137.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.898100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 115.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 96.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.618700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.