Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Jumia Technologies AG, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, AAP, FTCH, HRI, OLO, HUN, LESL, SIVB, WBT, PLNT, PAC, AEO, IR, RH, O, BCO, CHTR, CDNA, BX, BBL, SYY, CHPT, CHPT, UPST, AMT, TGT, GAN,
- Added Positions: UNP, ZEN, SHYG, IEMG, DMTK, USHY, DAR, IVV, IEFA, WH, SI, AMRC, GNRC, KBR, NFLX, DHI, ARNC, JNJ, TDOC, NOW, MPC, CRWD, NVDA, XOM, NBIX, ICE, FB, TWLO, SMPL, SE, SCHW, AVGO, GPN, MGA, CIEN, SHW, TJX, CMG, RTX, TMO, AER, MMYT, BABA, TMUS, MRK, MELI, GOOGL, SHY, CP, SAP, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, SBUX, HON, PTON, HD, COST, DIS, BAC, MSFT, SPY, BLK, UPS, CVX, NXPI, APO, GWRE, ATUS, FM, VZ, DLR, HUBS, TEAM, CB, USFR, PYPL, VWO, EFG, IEUR, EEM, IWN, PRFZ, VTI, VUG, DXJ, UL, PG, EQIX, MRVL, MDLZ, AMAT, FVRR, BA, CSCO, CCI, EXC, IWS, IWP, IEV, HYG, HEDJ, GOVT, MKC, EPI, EFV, STNE,
- Sold Out: JMIA, EBS, PSTH, PLUG, TNC, WCC, MSGS, DKS, T, MAN, RGA, PGNY, ABNB,
For the details of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,067 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 137,631 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,901 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,755 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,083 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.498100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 131.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 164.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $137.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.898100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 115.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 96.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.618700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.
