CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys Alteryx Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Trimble Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: ALLY, FSK, GBDC, GSBD, SPHQ, FFIN, CARR, CCIV, PAGP,
- Added Positions: AYX, VOO, VLUE, VXF, FDX, IUSB, MTUM, DAR, MMIN, BND, IXUS, GSIE, NEAR, GSLC, IJR, VWO, PYPL, BDJ, PH, VT, CII, AKAM, GRMN, JPM, JNJ, LKQ, LMT, PWR, SPY, MDU, WSM, QRVO, LEN.B, WFC, DIS, UNH, TMO, SBNY, PGR, LRCX, CMCSA, CVX, AMAT, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, FIXD, AMZN, USMV, IBTX, CAT, DBEF, XOM, PFE, BCSF, ETB, COP, ADBE, MO, JPST, BIDU, CSCO, LAMR, ABBV, ETW, NVDA, MDT, TSLA, BABA, DUK, ARKK, BA, VZ, T,
- Sold Out: ABR, TRMB, ZBRA, CP, DLTR, EA, FSKR, HOLX, CHTR, VCSH, TCPC, BAH,
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 312,325 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 113,017 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 450,202 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 190,364 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 148,340 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11%
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 127.72%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.633900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.
