CFO4Life Group, LLC Buys Alteryx Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Trimble Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CFO4Life Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Ally Financial Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Trimble Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFO4Life Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CFO4Life Group, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CFO4Life Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfo4life+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CFO4Life Group, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 312,325 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 113,017 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 450,202 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 190,364 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 148,340 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.11%
New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

CFO4Life Group, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 127.72%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.633900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.147100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

CFO4Life Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

CFO4Life Group, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of CFO4Life Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. CFO4Life Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CFO4Life Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CFO4Life Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CFO4Life Group, LLC keeps buying
