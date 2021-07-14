Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Applied Materials Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Square Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: TM, SQ, VEA, NLY,

TM, SQ, VEA, NLY, Added Positions: AMAT, AMZN, VZ, MDT, GOOGL, NVDA, VLO, ADBE, IBM, CRM, PFE, INTU, NVS, SBUX, PYPL, DUK, JPM, WMT, LMT, DIS, CVX, SO, MU, MA, HD, PSX, AVGO, FB, KHC, BBY, TXN, TGT, ORCL, BLK, CSX, MDLZ, CPB, EXC, KO, UPS, RTX, SYK, TFC, WM, C,

AMAT, AMZN, VZ, MDT, GOOGL, NVDA, VLO, ADBE, IBM, CRM, PFE, INTU, NVS, SBUX, PYPL, DUK, JPM, WMT, LMT, DIS, CVX, SO, MU, MA, HD, PSX, AVGO, FB, KHC, BBY, TXN, TGT, ORCL, BLK, CSX, MDLZ, CPB, EXC, KO, UPS, RTX, SYK, TFC, WM, C, Reduced Positions: AAPL, T, TMO, UNH, MCHP, BX, MRK, ANTM, PKG, DE, INTC, CBRE, XOM, GPN, BRK.B, V, BXS, NEE, PAYX, NKE, BKNG, LUV, MMM, ZBH, DD, COST, PM, KMB, VNQ, PHM, KR, HUM, WELL, DHR, BAC, ALL, ITW, NVG, IJR, AES,

AAPL, T, TMO, UNH, MCHP, BX, MRK, ANTM, PKG, DE, INTC, CBRE, XOM, GPN, BRK.B, V, BXS, NEE, PAYX, NKE, BKNG, LUV, MMM, ZBH, DD, COST, PM, KMB, VNQ, PHM, KR, HUM, WELL, DHR, BAC, ALL, ITW, NVG, IJR, AES, Sold Out: STX, CVS, PPG, MCK, IJH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Square Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Adobe Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, CVS Health Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2021Q2, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 130 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+%26+trust%2C+waco%2C+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,895 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,013 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,626 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,185 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 78,133 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $506.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.