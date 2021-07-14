Logo
Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys Applied Materials Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Square Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Square Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Adobe Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, CVS Health Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2021Q2, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 130 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+%26+trust%2C+waco%2C+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,895 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,013 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,626 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,185 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 78,133 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $506.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. Also check out:

1. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider