Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp,

- New Purchases: NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, ADBE, UNH, CTAS, RDVY, SYK, LMT, TGT, MMM, BLK, PH, AMGN, IVV, ADP, SPGI, LHX, GWW, V, RWJ, NFLX, PG, MA, ZM, TMO, SPY, JNJ, TXN, FB, IHI, MDY, NEE, MRK, JKK, FTNT, NOW, RH, CVNA, HYG, TSLA, MCD, RMD, LMBS, TSM, CCI, MU, VTI, ELS, GS, Z, KEYS, HON, IBB, PM, APTV, CMBM, FXL, ALB, AMAT, FSK, PYPL, CDNS, PFE, OSTK, TJX, GOOG, DIS, USB, PINS, DGRW, ATVI, FBT, MRVL, ACN, TTD, RDS.B, QRVO, SAP, ICE, OTIS, CRM, BBY, PNC, DHR, TPR, BA, DE, UTG, OLLI, VB, CRWD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, FTCS, INTC, KR, SBUX, IBM, HD, REM, AAPL, AFL, FPE, XLRE, WRK, WMT, ABBV, IRM, ARI, QCOM, MRCC, TSN, ERIC, ABR,
- Reduced Positions: CVX,
- Sold Out: FVD, FSKR,
For the details of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breiter+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,458 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,958 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 78,882 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,186 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,458 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3708.348300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2570.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $380.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 5,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)
Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.080600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment