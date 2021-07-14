Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Breiter Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breiter+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,458 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  2. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,958 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 78,882 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,186 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,458 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3708.348300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2570.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $380.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 5,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.080600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider