Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp,

New Purchases: NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, ADBE, UNH, CTAS, RDVY, SYK, LMT, TGT, MMM, BLK, PH, AMGN, IVV, ADP, SPGI, LHX, GWW, V, RWJ, NFLX, PG, MA, ZM, TMO, SPY, JNJ, TXN, FB, IHI, MDY, NEE, MRK, JKK, FTNT, NOW, RH, CVNA, HYG, TSLA, MCD, RMD, LMBS, TSM, CCI, MU, VTI, ELS, GS, Z, KEYS, HON, IBB, PM, APTV, CMBM, FXL, ALB, AMAT, FSK, PYPL, CDNS, PFE, OSTK, TJX, GOOG, DIS, USB, PINS, DGRW, ATVI, FBT, MRVL, ACN, TTD, RDS.B, QRVO, SAP, ICE, OTIS, CRM, BBY, PNC, DHR, TPR, BA, DE, UTG, OLLI, VB, CRWD,

MSFT, BRK.B, FTCS, INTC, KR, SBUX, IBM, HD, REM, AAPL, AFL, FPE, XLRE, WRK, WMT, ABBV, IRM, ARI, QCOM, MRCC, TSN, ERIC, ABR, Reduced Positions: CVX,

CVX, Sold Out: FVD, FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Chevron Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,458 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,958 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 78,882 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,186 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 46,458 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3708.348300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2570.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $380.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 5,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $16.78, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Monroe Capital Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.080600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.